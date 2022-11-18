Godfrey Phillips, Kirloskar Industries among 102 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 56 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading with cuts on Friday. The BSE Sensex after opening mildly in red and fell further in the noon trade, down 0.5% to trade at 61,439. The NSE Nifty is also in the red at 18,238, giving up the 18,300 level, to trade 0.5% or 100 points down. All of NSE Nifty’s sectoral indices, except Nifty PSU Bank are in the red, with Nifty Auto down 0.8%, Nifty Consumer Durables down 0.74% and Nifty Realty down 0.8%. HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Kotak Bank, Divi’s Lab, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank are among the top gainers intraday, with Kotak Bank up 0.8%. Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, Titan, Coal India and Britannia are among the top losers of the day, with M&M down 2.3% and ONGC down 1.8%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 102 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. West Leisure Resorts, Godfrey Phillips, Honda India Power Products, SKF India, TCPL Packaging, Timken India, Union Bank Of India, Revathi Equipment, Mercury Laboratories, Medico Remedies, Bank Of Maharashtra, Kirloskar Industries, IIFL Finance and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 56 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Infobean, Sudarshan Chemicals, Rupa and Co, Relaxo Footwears, Ramco Industries, Quess Corp, Nureca, Jet Airways, Piramal Enterprises, Mastek were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 50 stocks hit their 52-week highs including Akzo Nobel India, Bank Of India, Bharti Airtel, Bohra Industries, Cummins India, Exide Industries, Engineers India, Exide Industries, Godfrey Phillips, Honda India Power, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India among others. Alternatively, 45 stocks including Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Bandhan Bank, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Jet Airways (India), Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Relaxo Footwears, Sudarshan Chemical Industries among others were the stocks at 52-week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Bank of Maharashtra, Honda India Power Products, Nazara Technologies, WinPro Industries, Polycab India, Timken India are among the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. HDFC Bank, GMM Pfaudler, Nazar Technologies, Bank Of Maharashtra were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.