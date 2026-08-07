What is the share price of Godavari Drugs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godavari Drugs is ₹107.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Godavari Drugs? The Godavari Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godavari Drugs? The market cap of Godavari Drugs is ₹108.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Godavari Drugs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Godavari Drugs are ₹107.00 and ₹107.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godavari Drugs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godavari Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godavari Drugs is ₹135.25 and 52-week low of Godavari Drugs is ₹69.70 as on .

How has the Godavari Drugs performed historically in terms of returns? The Godavari Drugs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.83% for the past month, -15.15% over 3 months, 27.79% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and 5.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godavari Drugs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godavari Drugs are 26.50 and 1.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global