GODAVARI DRUGS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹108.55 Closed
5.956.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Godavari Drugs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.50₹110.00
₹108.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.00₹109.95
₹108.55
Open Price
₹101.05
Prev. Close
₹102.45
Volume
96,293

Godavari Drugs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1112.43
  • R2115.97
  • R3121.93
  • Pivot
    106.47
  • S1102.93
  • S296.97
  • S393.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.34102.65
  • 1069.2101.99
  • 2068.52101.25
  • 5068.8998.09
  • 10066.9593.24
  • 20066.0486.68

Godavari Drugs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.582.1221.3737.4652.67198.62305.04
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Godavari Drugs Ltd. Share Holdings

Godavari Drugs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Godavari Drugs Ltd.

Godavari Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1987PLC008016 and registration number is 008016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyam Jaju
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mukund Kakani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Jaju
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mahendra Bhalerao
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Dilip Keshavlal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Syed Anis Hussain
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Babu Telugu
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Vimala Madon
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Godavari Drugs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Godavari Drugs Ltd.?

The market cap of Godavari Drugs Ltd. is ₹81.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godavari Drugs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Godavari Drugs Ltd. is 22.25 and PB ratio of Godavari Drugs Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Godavari Drugs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godavari Drugs Ltd. is ₹108.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godavari Drugs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godavari Drugs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godavari Drugs Ltd. is ₹109.95 and 52-week low of Godavari Drugs Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

