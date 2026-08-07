Here's the live share price of Godavari Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Godavari Drugs
|0.9
|-11.83
|-15.15
|17.7
|27.79
|0.84
|5.92
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.1
|34.86
|34.5
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.3
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.1
|-4.05
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.8
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.2
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.9
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Godavari Drugs has gained 27.79% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Godavari Drugs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|107.16
|104.66
|10
|112.09
|108.1
|20
|116.8
|112.49
|50
|120.8
|116.07
|100
|113.32
|112.3
|200
|97.97
|105.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Godavari Drugs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.74%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 03:05 PM IST IST
|Godavari Drugs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Godavari Drugs - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised Through Preferential Issue For The Quarte
|May 27, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Godavari Drugs - Financial Results For Period Ended 31St March,2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Godavari Drugs - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday 27Th Day Of M
|May 22, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Godavari Drugs - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March
Source: Dion Global
Godavari Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1987PLC008016 and registration number is 008016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godavari Drugs is ₹107.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godavari Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Godavari Drugs is ₹108.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Godavari Drugs are ₹107.00 and ₹107.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godavari Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godavari Drugs is ₹135.25 and 52-week low of Godavari Drugs is ₹69.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godavari Drugs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.83% for the past month, -15.15% over 3 months, 27.79% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and 5.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godavari Drugs are 26.50 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global