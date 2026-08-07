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Godavari Drugs Share Price

NSE
BSE

GODAVARI DRUGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Godavari Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Godavari Drugs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.00₹107.00
₹107.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.70₹135.25
₹107.00
Open Price
₹107.00
Prev. Close
₹107.00
Volume
383

Source: Dion Global

Godavari Drugs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Godavari Drugs		0.9-11.83-15.1517.727.790.845.92
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.134.8634.528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.36.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.1-4.0510.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.391517.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.9-0.380.94-1.815.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.41.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.1
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.24.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.912.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Godavari Drugs has gained 27.79% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Godavari Drugs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Godavari Drugs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Godavari Drugs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5107.16104.66
10112.09108.1
20116.8112.49
50120.8116.07
100113.32112.3
20097.97105.01

Source: Dion Global

Godavari Drugs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Godavari Drugs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.74%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Godavari Drugs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 03:05 PM IST ISTGodavari Drugs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTGodavari Drugs - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised Through Preferential Issue For The Quarte
May 27, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTGodavari Drugs - Financial Results For Period Ended 31St March,2026
May 27, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTGodavari Drugs - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday 27Th Day Of M
May 22, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTGodavari Drugs - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March

Source: Dion Global

About Godavari Drugs

Godavari Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1987PLC008016 and registration number is 008016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyam Jaju
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mukund Kakani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Jaju
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mahendra Bhalerao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Udpa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Bung
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Godavari Drugs Share Price

What is the share price of Godavari Drugs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godavari Drugs is ₹107.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Godavari Drugs?

The Godavari Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godavari Drugs?

The market cap of Godavari Drugs is ₹108.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Godavari Drugs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Godavari Drugs are ₹107.00 and ₹107.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godavari Drugs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godavari Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godavari Drugs is ₹135.25 and 52-week low of Godavari Drugs is ₹69.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Godavari Drugs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Godavari Drugs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.83% for the past month, -15.15% over 3 months, 27.79% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and 5.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godavari Drugs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godavari Drugs are 26.50 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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