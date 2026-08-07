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Goblin India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOBLIN INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Goblin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.95 Closed
4.88₹ 0.37
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Goblin India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.95₹7.95
₹7.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.95₹21.94
₹7.95
Open Price
₹7.95
Prev. Close
₹7.58
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Goblin India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goblin India		2.320.631.27-11.67-55.14-48.41-15.90
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goblin India has declined 55.14% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Goblin India has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Goblin India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goblin India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.87.76
107.967.87
208.258.05
508.458.25
1008.158.89
20010.8611.63

Source: Dion Global

Goblin India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goblin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Goblin India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTGoblin India - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEEETING HELD TODAY I.E.; TUESDAY, 04TH AUGUST, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTGoblin India - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEEETING HELD TODAY I.E.; TUESDAY, 04TH AUGUST, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTGoblin India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 4Th August, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTGoblin India - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 24, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTGoblin India - Announcement Under Reg 30 SEBI (LODR) - Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Goblin India

Goblin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1989PLC012165 and registration number is 012165. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T anning and dressing of leather; dressing and dyeing of fur. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manojkumar Choukhany
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonam Choukhany
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yatin Hasmukhlal Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepakkumar Kushalchandra Chaubisa
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Laljibhai Kalaria
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Goblin India Share Price

What is the share price of Goblin India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goblin India is ₹7.95 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goblin India?

The Goblin India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goblin India?

The market cap of Goblin India is ₹10.99 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goblin India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goblin India are ₹7.95 and ₹7.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goblin India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goblin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goblin India is ₹21.94 and 52-week low of Goblin India is ₹5.95 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Goblin India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goblin India has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.63% for the past month, 1.27% over 3 months, -55.14% over 1 year, -48.41% across 3 years, and -15.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goblin India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goblin India are 4.76 and 0.24 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Goblin India News

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