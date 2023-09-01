Follow Us

Goblin India Ltd. Share Price

GOBLIN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹52.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Goblin India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.01₹55.00
₹52.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.40₹93.00
₹52.15
Open Price
₹49.01
Prev. Close
₹52.15
Volume
0

Goblin India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.1
  • R258.04
  • R361.09
  • Pivot
    52.05
  • S149.11
  • S246.06
  • S343.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.1855.09
  • 1069.8355.2
  • 2072.3654.78
  • 5065.3257.41
  • 10043.360.88
  • 20032.4758.94

Goblin India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.52-8.51-18.53-19.89-13.8044.86-7.86
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Goblin India Ltd. Share Holdings

Goblin India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Mar, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Goblin India Ltd.

Goblin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1989PLC012165 and registration number is 012165. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T anning and dressing of leather; dressing and dyeing of fur. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manojkumar Choukhany
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonam Choukhany
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Harshita Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goblin India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goblin India Ltd.?

The market cap of Goblin India Ltd. is ₹72.07 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goblin India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goblin India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Goblin India Ltd. is 2.36 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Goblin India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goblin India Ltd. is ₹52.15 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goblin India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goblin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goblin India Ltd. is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of Goblin India Ltd. is ₹41.40 as on Aug 29, 2023.

