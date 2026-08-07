Here's the live share price of Goblin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goblin India
|2.32
|0.63
|1.27
|-11.67
|-55.14
|-48.41
|-15.90
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goblin India has declined 55.14% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Goblin India has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.8
|7.76
|10
|7.96
|7.87
|20
|8.25
|8.05
|50
|8.45
|8.25
|100
|8.15
|8.89
|200
|10.86
|11.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goblin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Goblin India - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEEETING HELD TODAY I.E.; TUESDAY, 04TH AUGUST, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Goblin India - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEEETING HELD TODAY I.E.; TUESDAY, 04TH AUGUST, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Goblin India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 4Th August, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Goblin India - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Goblin India - Announcement Under Reg 30 SEBI (LODR) - Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Goblin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1989PLC012165 and registration number is 012165. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T anning and dressing of leather; dressing and dyeing of fur. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goblin India is ₹7.95 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Goblin India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goblin India is ₹10.99 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goblin India are ₹7.95 and ₹7.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goblin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goblin India is ₹21.94 and 52-week low of Goblin India is ₹5.95 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Goblin India has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.63% for the past month, 1.27% over 3 months, -55.14% over 1 year, -48.41% across 3 years, and -15.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goblin India are 4.76 and 0.24 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global