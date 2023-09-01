Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.52
|-8.51
|-18.53
|-19.89
|-13.80
|44.86
|-7.86
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Goblin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1989PLC012165 and registration number is 012165. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T anning and dressing of leather; dressing and dyeing of fur. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Goblin India Ltd. is ₹72.07 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Goblin India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Goblin India Ltd. is 2.36 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goblin India Ltd. is ₹52.15 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goblin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goblin India Ltd. is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of Goblin India Ltd. is ₹41.40 as on Aug 29, 2023.