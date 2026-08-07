What is the share price of Goblin India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goblin India is ₹7.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Goblin India? The Goblin India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goblin India? The market cap of Goblin India is ₹10.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goblin India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goblin India are ₹7.95 and ₹7.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goblin India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goblin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goblin India is ₹21.94 and 52-week low of Goblin India is ₹5.95 as on .

How has the Goblin India performed historically in terms of returns? The Goblin India has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.63% for the past month, 1.27% over 3 months, -55.14% over 1 year, -48.41% across 3 years, and -15.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goblin India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goblin India are 4.76 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global