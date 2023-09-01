Follow Us

GOA CARBONS LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹530.90 Closed
0.743.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Goa Carbons Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹525.95₹535.00
₹530.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹388.00₹682.80
₹530.90
Open Price
₹527.00
Prev. Close
₹527.00
Volume
58,886

Goa Carbons Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1534.78
  • R2539.42
  • R3543.83
  • Pivot
    530.37
  • S1525.73
  • S2521.32
  • S3516.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5417.11527.93
  • 10419.73528.34
  • 20424.66531.76
  • 50433.47530.26
  • 100425.76519.79
  • 200427.5504.02

Goa Carbons Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.86-7.2712.5816.4018.99143.69-33.17
-0.57-4.28-8.94-3.3015.4638.0744.47
1.858.0017.0229.64-15.41131.6248.93
4.1313.8822.7913.2810.51282.69100.93
17.5625.9174.7771.4950.83916.90257.80

Goa Carbons Ltd. Share Holdings

Goa Carbons Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Sep, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About Goa Carbons Ltd.

Goa Carbons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109GA1967PLC000076 and registration number is 000076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of coke oven products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 766.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrinivas V Dempo
    Chairman & Promoter Director
  • Mr. Jagmohan J Chhabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh S Dempo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subodh Nadkarni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kiran Dhingra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagesh Pinge
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhrakant Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Misra
    Executive Director

FAQs on Goa Carbons Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goa Carbons Ltd.?

The market cap of Goa Carbons Ltd. is ₹485.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goa Carbons Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goa Carbons Ltd. is 6.16 and PB ratio of Goa Carbons Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goa Carbons Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goa Carbons Ltd. is ₹530.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goa Carbons Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goa Carbons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goa Carbons Ltd. is ₹682.80 and 52-week low of Goa Carbons Ltd. is ₹388.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

