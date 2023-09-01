What is the Market Cap of Goa Carbons Ltd.? The market cap of Goa Carbons Ltd. is ₹485.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goa Carbons Ltd.? P/E ratio of Goa Carbons Ltd. is 6.16 and PB ratio of Goa Carbons Ltd. is 2.61 as on .

What is the share price of Goa Carbons Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goa Carbons Ltd. is ₹530.90 as on .