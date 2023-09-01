Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.86
|-7.27
|12.58
|16.40
|18.99
|143.69
|-33.17
|-0.57
|-4.28
|-8.94
|-3.30
|15.46
|38.07
|44.47
|1.85
|8.00
|17.02
|29.64
|-15.41
|131.62
|48.93
|4.13
|13.88
|22.79
|13.28
|10.51
|282.69
|100.93
|17.56
|25.91
|74.77
|71.49
|50.83
|916.90
|257.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
Goa Carbons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109GA1967PLC000076 and registration number is 000076. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of coke oven products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 766.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Goa Carbons Ltd. is ₹485.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Goa Carbons Ltd. is 6.16 and PB ratio of Goa Carbons Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goa Carbons Ltd. is ₹530.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goa Carbons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goa Carbons Ltd. is ₹682.80 and 52-week low of Goa Carbons Ltd. is ₹388.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.