GMR Infrastructure pledges 2.4 cr shares in favour of KLJ Plasticizers

GMR Infrastructure on Thursday said its promoter GMR Enterprises Pvt Ltd has pledged 2.4 crore equity shares in favour of KLJ Plasticizers Ltd. The shares were pledged by the company on Monday, GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.
“2,40,00,000 equity shares of GMR Infrastructure Ltd have been pledged by the company in favour of KLJ Plasticizers Ltd on June 21, 2021,” the filing noted.
GMR is a leading player in the infrastructure space and develops projects in areas such as airports, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 31.75, down 1.85 per cent apiece on BSE.
