Globesecure Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBESECURE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹115.50 Closed
-0.43-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Globesecure Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.50₹115.50
₹115.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.20₹153.00
₹115.50
Open Price
₹115.50
Prev. Close
₹116.00
Volume
1,000

Globesecure Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1115.5
  • R2115.5
  • R3115.5
  • Pivot
    115.5
  • S1115.5
  • S2115.5
  • S3115.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.53117.14
  • 1082.57118.16
  • 2086.72117.49
  • 50119.43111.53
  • 100100.42108.09
  • 20050.21105.71

Globesecure Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.280.4825.00-17.23-20.67211.32211.32
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Globesecure Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Globesecure Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Globesecure Technologies Ltd.

Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2016PLC272957 and registration number is 272957. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ragavan Rajkumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Verma
    Director
  • Mrs. Sonam Ragavan
    Director
  • Mr. Gopala Ramaratnam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Asheesh Kamalakanta Chatterjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Globesecure Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Globesecure Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is ₹105.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globesecure Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is 5.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Globesecure Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is ₹115.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globesecure Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globesecure Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is ₹153.00 and 52-week low of Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is ₹75.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

