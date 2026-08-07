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Globesecure Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBESECURE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Globesecure Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Globesecure Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹16.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.95₹37.65
₹16.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹16.00

Source: Dion Global

Globesecure Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Globesecure Technologies		1.913.23-37.86-26.1025.00-47.84-14.42
Tata Consultancy Services		3.6817.012.14-16.81-19.50-11.04-5.89
Infosys		3.989.641.07-21.51-18.22-5.51-6.71
HCL Technologies		0.7216.1314.64-15.32-8.065.645.25
Wipro		2.118.40-4.98-18.49-22.61-3.02-8.87
Tech Mahindra		-0.9912.9512.900.8210.3211.374.90
LTM		6.7920.729.60-17.21-7.53-2.64-0.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.99-1.34-8.4314.6345.0513.207.72
Oracle Financial Services Software		5.536.3824.2862.3937.7244.0121.50
Persistent Systems		-1.3312.089.85-6.815.6430.9028.46
Coforge		3.2017.1338.1814.634.2221.5713.09
Mphasis		5.674.2312.85-5.36-8.422.03-1.74
Tata Technologies		16.7420.1338.7040.9730.62-12.73-7.84
Hexaware Technologies		0.534.3622.59-6.19-22.13-9.53-5.83
Tata Elxsi		2.941.99-12.02-27.75-35.53-19.24-2.40
Pine Labs		11.134.38-23.40-28.81-38.44-14.93-9.25
TBO Tek		5.217.0427.326.0418.094.632.75
KPIT Technologies		5.2612.00-12.83-34.66-47.92-18.2015.86
Fractal Analytics		0.70-2.83-25.77-3.48-3.48-1.17-0.71
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.4129.48127.95273.38481.56159.85116.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Globesecure Technologies has gained 25.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Globesecure Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).

Globesecure Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Globesecure Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.8716.1
1017.1916.35
2016.4116.76
5018.0918.68
10023.7419.84
20017.3419.88

Source: Dion Global

Globesecure Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Globesecure Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Globesecure Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Globesecure Technologies fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Globesecure Technologies

Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2016PLC272957 and registration number is 272957. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ragavan Rajkumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonam Ragavan
    Director
  • Mr. Gopala Ramaratnam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Globesecure Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Globesecure Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globesecure Technologies is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Globesecure Technologies?

The Globesecure Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globesecure Technologies?

The market cap of Globesecure Technologies is ₹25.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Globesecure Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Globesecure Technologies are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globesecure Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globesecure Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globesecure Technologies is ₹37.65 and 52-week low of Globesecure Technologies is ₹5.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Globesecure Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Globesecure Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.23% for the past month, -37.86% over 3 months, 25.0% over 1 year, -47.84% across 3 years, and -14.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globesecure Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globesecure Technologies are -91.95 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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