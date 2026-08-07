What is the share price of Globesecure Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globesecure Technologies is ₹16.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Globesecure Technologies? The Globesecure Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globesecure Technologies? The market cap of Globesecure Technologies is ₹25.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Globesecure Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Globesecure Technologies are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globesecure Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globesecure Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globesecure Technologies is ₹37.65 and 52-week low of Globesecure Technologies is ₹5.95 as on .

How has the Globesecure Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Globesecure Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.23% for the past month, -37.86% over 3 months, 25.0% over 1 year, -47.84% across 3 years, and -14.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globesecure Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globesecure Technologies are -91.95 and 0.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global