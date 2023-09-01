Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.28
|0.48
|25.00
|-17.23
|-20.67
|211.32
|211.32
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2016PLC272957 and registration number is 272957. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is ₹105.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is 5.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is ₹115.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globesecure Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is ₹153.00 and 52-week low of Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is ₹75.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.