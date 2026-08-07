Here's the live share price of Globesecure Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Globesecure Technologies
|1.91
|3.23
|-37.86
|-26.10
|25.00
|-47.84
|-14.42
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.68
|17.01
|2.14
|-16.81
|-19.50
|-11.04
|-5.89
|Infosys
|3.98
|9.64
|1.07
|-21.51
|-18.22
|-5.51
|-6.71
|HCL Technologies
|0.72
|16.13
|14.64
|-15.32
|-8.06
|5.64
|5.25
|Wipro
|2.11
|8.40
|-4.98
|-18.49
|-22.61
|-3.02
|-8.87
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.99
|12.95
|12.90
|0.82
|10.32
|11.37
|4.90
|LTM
|6.79
|20.72
|9.60
|-17.21
|-7.53
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.99
|-1.34
|-8.43
|14.63
|45.05
|13.20
|7.72
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|5.53
|6.38
|24.28
|62.39
|37.72
|44.01
|21.50
|Persistent Systems
|-1.33
|12.08
|9.85
|-6.81
|5.64
|30.90
|28.46
|Coforge
|3.20
|17.13
|38.18
|14.63
|4.22
|21.57
|13.09
|Mphasis
|5.67
|4.23
|12.85
|-5.36
|-8.42
|2.03
|-1.74
|Tata Technologies
|16.74
|20.13
|38.70
|40.97
|30.62
|-12.73
|-7.84
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.53
|4.36
|22.59
|-6.19
|-22.13
|-9.53
|-5.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2.94
|1.99
|-12.02
|-27.75
|-35.53
|-19.24
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|11.13
|4.38
|-23.40
|-28.81
|-38.44
|-14.93
|-9.25
|TBO Tek
|5.21
|7.04
|27.32
|6.04
|18.09
|4.63
|2.75
|KPIT Technologies
|5.26
|12.00
|-12.83
|-34.66
|-47.92
|-18.20
|15.86
|Fractal Analytics
|0.70
|-2.83
|-25.77
|-3.48
|-3.48
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.41
|29.48
|127.95
|273.38
|481.56
|159.85
|116.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Globesecure Technologies has gained 25.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Globesecure Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.87
|16.1
|10
|17.19
|16.35
|20
|16.41
|16.76
|50
|18.09
|18.68
|100
|23.74
|19.84
|200
|17.34
|19.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Globesecure Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Globesecure Technologies fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Globesecure Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2016PLC272957 and registration number is 272957. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globesecure Technologies is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Globesecure Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Globesecure Technologies is ₹25.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Globesecure Technologies are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globesecure Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globesecure Technologies is ₹37.65 and 52-week low of Globesecure Technologies is ₹5.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Globesecure Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.23% for the past month, -37.86% over 3 months, 25.0% over 1 year, -47.84% across 3 years, and -14.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globesecure Technologies are -91.95 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global