Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBE TEXTILES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.75 Closed
-3.51-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.75₹2.85
₹2.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.10₹7.10
₹2.75
Open Price
₹2.80
Prev. Close
₹2.85
Volume
2,50,985

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.88
  • R22.92
  • R32.98
  • Pivot
    2.82
  • S12.78
  • S22.72
  • S32.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.342.83
  • 105.462.8
  • 205.632.78
  • 506.342.84
  • 1007.053.07
  • 2008.613.92

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.7914.58-6.78-11.29-60.14-14.0612.09
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC027673 and registration number is 0027673. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhavik Suryakant Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nilaybhai Jagdishbhai Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Purvi Bhavin Parikh
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kanhiyalal Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajatkumar Dineshbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Shamjibhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹41.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is 9.54 and PB ratio of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹7.10 and 52-week low of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

