Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.79
|14.58
|-6.78
|-11.29
|-60.14
|-14.06
|12.09
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC027673 and registration number is 0027673. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹41.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is 9.54 and PB ratio of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹7.10 and 52-week low of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.