What is the Market Cap of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹41.56 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is 9.54 and PB ratio of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is 0.76 as on .

What is the share price of Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on .