Here's the live share price of Globe Enterprises (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Globe Enterprises (India) has declined 1.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.52%.
Globe Enterprises (India)’s current P/E of 13.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Globe Enterprises (India)
|-9.23
|-10.55
|-1.99
|7.42
|-6.11
|1.10
|-1.91
|Page Industries
|-5.99
|-7.60
|-16.29
|-31.22
|-23.15
|-5.80
|1.50
|Pearl Global Industries
|-3.33
|-15.64
|-9.82
|20.56
|14.87
|92.31
|78.14
|Arvind Fashions
|-1.00
|-11.23
|-9.37
|-17.03
|16.72
|17.61
|21.77
|Gokaldas Exports
|-8.81
|-6.74
|-24.67
|-12.08
|-14.77
|17.29
|51.02
|Kitex Garments
|-10.56
|-13.55
|-16.03
|-10.14
|10.47
|51.19
|36.57
|Lux Industries
|-3.39
|-8.44
|-24.15
|-32.25
|-30.76
|-12.45
|-12.75
|S P Apparels
|-0.36
|-6.87
|-10.20
|-3.58
|5.61
|28.18
|31.82
|SBC Exports
|-1.12
|9.75
|19.20
|58.41
|150.63
|65.32
|75.71
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.02
|-6.74
|-25.43
|-9.07
|1.42
|-2.25
|18.28
|Swaraj Suiting
|-1.96
|12.15
|20.43
|80.54
|82.66
|139.78
|62.70
|Karnika Industries
|-17.93
|0.68
|-10.38
|-41.72
|1.97
|92.75
|48.25
|IRIS Clothings
|-2.93
|-8.72
|-0.51
|-2.14
|46.31
|1.65
|21.91
|Thomas Scott (India)
|-5.56
|-10.72
|-14.50
|-9.21
|-17.13
|91.51
|110.04
|Gretex Industries
|7.14
|31.07
|41.36
|25.00
|25.96
|116.11
|95.52
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|0.41
|-11.86
|-29.50
|-32.17
|-33.61
|-12.76
|-7.86
|Encompass Design India
|1.91
|23.39
|36.71
|36.71
|36.71
|10.98
|6.45
|CPS Shapers
|-11.07
|-0.18
|16.11
|56.25
|159.70
|33.53
|18.95
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-3.37
|-7.07
|-11.82
|-24.09
|-12.88
|-4.99
|-5.84
|VIP Clothing
|-7.81
|-20.17
|-38.71
|-43.61
|-38.79
|-22.32
|7.08
Over the last one year, Globe Enterprises (India) has declined 6.11% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Globe Enterprises (India) has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.76
|2.71
|10
|2.75
|2.72
|20
|2.71
|2.73
|50
|2.77
|2.72
|100
|2.65
|2.66
|200
|2.48
|2.69
In the latest quarter, Globe Enterprises (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Globe Enterprises (India) fact sheet for more information
Globe Enterprises (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC027673 and registration number is 0027673. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 524.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe Enterprises (India) is ₹2.46 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Globe Enterprises (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Globe Enterprises (India) is ₹110.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Globe Enterprises (India) are ₹2.64 and ₹2.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe Enterprises (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe Enterprises (India) is ₹3.29 and 52-week low of Globe Enterprises (India) is ₹2.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Globe Enterprises (India) has shown returns of -7.52% over the past day, -10.55% for the past month, -13.68% over 3 months, -7.52% over 1 year, 4.89% across 3 years, and -1.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globe Enterprises (India) are 13.96 and 0.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.