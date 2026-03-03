Facebook Pixel Code
Globe Civil Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBE CIVIL PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Globe Civil Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.30 Closed
-3.63₹ -1.82
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Globe Civil Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.00₹49.27
₹48.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.60₹95.00
₹48.30
Open Price
₹47.00
Prev. Close
₹50.12
Volume
2,038

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Globe Civil Projects has declined 12.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.01%.

Globe Civil Projects’s current P/E of 12.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Globe Civil Projects Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Globe Civil Projects		-6.21-11.49-26.90-37.93-49.01-20.11-12.60
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Globe Civil Projects has declined 49.01% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Globe Civil Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Globe Civil Projects Financials

Globe Civil Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.0750.8
1052.0851.48
2052.8452.27
5054.4755.08
10061.4160.77
20057.130

Globe Civil Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Globe Civil Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.57%, FII holding fell to 0.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Globe Civil Projects Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 12:10 AM ISTGlobe Civil Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 27, 2026, 6:52 PM ISTGlobe Civil Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 23, 2026, 9:13 PM ISTGlobe Civil Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 20, 2026, 11:15 PM ISTGlobe Civil Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 20, 2026, 11:13 PM ISTGlobe Civil Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Globe Civil Projects

Globe Civil Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45202DL2002PLC115486 and registration number is 115486. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 325.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ved Prakash Khurana
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vipul Khurana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nipun Khurana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Radhakrishnan Nagarajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nalini Shastri Vanjani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajender Pal Chandel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dayal Sarup Sachdev
    Independent Director

FAQs on Globe Civil Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Globe Civil Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globe Civil Projects is ₹48.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Globe Civil Projects?

The Globe Civil Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globe Civil Projects?

The market cap of Globe Civil Projects is ₹288.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Globe Civil Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Globe Civil Projects are ₹49.27 and ₹47.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globe Civil Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globe Civil Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globe Civil Projects is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Globe Civil Projects is ₹46.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Globe Civil Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Globe Civil Projects has shown returns of -3.63% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -29.28% over 3 months, -49.01% over 1 year, -20.11% across 3 years, and -12.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globe Civil Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globe Civil Projects are 12.12 and 1.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Globe Civil Projects News

