Here's the live share price of GlobalSpace Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GlobalSpace Technologies
|24.57
|21.40
|7.56
|62.30
|98.61
|22.17
|0.18
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GlobalSpace Technologies has gained 98.61% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, GlobalSpace Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.49
|25.75
|10
|24.32
|25.19
|20
|24.66
|24.94
|50
|24.55
|24.55
|100
|23
|23.3
|200
|20.25
|21.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GlobalSpace Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|GlobalSpace Techno - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|GlobalSpace Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jun 01, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|GlobalSpace Techno - Grant Of Options Pursuant To The "Global Space Technologies Limited - Employees Stock Options Scheme - 2
|May 16, 2026, 02:58 AM IST IST
|GlobalSpace Techno - Grant Of Options Pursuant To The "Global Space Technologies Limited - Employees Stock Options Scheme - 2
|May 16, 2026, 02:55 AM IST IST
|GlobalSpace Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201MH2010PLC211219 and registration number is 211219. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹30.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GlobalSpace Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹103.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GlobalSpace Technologies are ₹30.10 and ₹28.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GlobalSpace Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹33.48 and 52-week low of GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹13.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GlobalSpace Technologies has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, 21.4% for the past month, 7.56% over 3 months, 98.61% over 1 year, 22.17% across 3 years, and 0.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies are 36.20 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global