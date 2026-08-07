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GlobalSpace Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBALSPACE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of GlobalSpace Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.01 Closed
4.67₹ 1.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GlobalSpace Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.40₹30.10
₹30.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.67₹33.48
₹30.01
Open Price
₹28.40
Prev. Close
₹28.67
Volume
1,14,016

Source: Dion Global

GlobalSpace Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GlobalSpace Technologies		24.5721.407.5662.3098.6122.170.18
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GlobalSpace Technologies has gained 98.61% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, GlobalSpace Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

GlobalSpace Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GlobalSpace Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.4925.75
1024.3225.19
2024.6624.94
5024.5524.55
1002323.3
20020.2521.4

Source: Dion Global

GlobalSpace Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GlobalSpace Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GlobalSpace Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTGlobalSpace Techno - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTGlobalSpace Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jun 01, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTGlobalSpace Techno - Grant Of Options Pursuant To The "Global Space Technologies Limited - Employees Stock Options Scheme - 2
May 16, 2026, 02:58 AM IST ISTGlobalSpace Techno - Grant Of Options Pursuant To The "Global Space Technologies Limited - Employees Stock Options Scheme - 2
May 16, 2026, 02:55 AM IST ISTGlobalSpace Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About GlobalSpace Technologies

GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201MH2010PLC211219 and registration number is 211219. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Murari Singh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Beauty Krishnamurari Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Kasargode Mallya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lucky Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Chowdhary
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on GlobalSpace Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of GlobalSpace Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹30.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GlobalSpace Technologies?

The GlobalSpace Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GlobalSpace Technologies?

The market cap of GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹103.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GlobalSpace Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GlobalSpace Technologies are ₹30.10 and ₹28.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GlobalSpace Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GlobalSpace Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹33.48 and 52-week low of GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹13.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GlobalSpace Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The GlobalSpace Technologies has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, 21.4% for the past month, 7.56% over 3 months, 98.61% over 1 year, 22.17% across 3 years, and 0.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies are 36.20 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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