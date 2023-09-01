Follow Us

GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBALSPACE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.61 Closed
-0.39-0.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.82₹36.50
₹35.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.01₹55.90
₹35.61
Open Price
₹36.25
Prev. Close
₹35.75
Volume
16,651

GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.49
  • R237.34
  • R338.17
  • Pivot
    35.66
  • S134.81
  • S233.98
  • S333.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.3335.92
  • 1038.2835.93
  • 2038.0535.68
  • 5040.5435
  • 10040.5835.26
  • 20050.7437.37

GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.764.7910.44-11.98-16.41-60.89-46.07
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.

GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201MH2010PLC211219 and registration number is 211219. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Murari Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Verma
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Beauty Krishnamurari Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M V Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Kasargode Mallya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Asha Sampath
    Independent Director

FAQs on GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is ₹40.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is 64.75 and PB ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is ₹35.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is ₹55.90 and 52-week low of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is ₹29.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

