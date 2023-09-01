What is the Market Cap of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is ₹40.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is 64.75 and PB ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is 1.13 as on .

What is the share price of GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd. is ₹35.61 as on .