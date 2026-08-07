What is the share price of GlobalSpace Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹30.01 as on .

What kind of stock is GlobalSpace Technologies? The GlobalSpace Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GlobalSpace Technologies? The market cap of GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹103.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GlobalSpace Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of GlobalSpace Technologies are ₹30.10 and ₹28.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GlobalSpace Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GlobalSpace Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹33.48 and 52-week low of GlobalSpace Technologies is ₹13.67 as on .

How has the GlobalSpace Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The GlobalSpace Technologies has shown returns of 4.67% over the past day, 21.4% for the past month, 7.56% over 3 months, 98.61% over 1 year, 22.17% across 3 years, and 0.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GlobalSpace Technologies are 36.20 and 1.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global