Globale Tessile Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBALE TESSILE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Globale Tessile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.06 Closed
-5.87₹ -0.69
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Globale Tessile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.05₹11.70
₹11.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.43₹23.10
₹11.06
Open Price
₹11.70
Prev. Close
₹11.75
Volume
340

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Globale Tessile has declined 31.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.88%.

Globale Tessile’s current P/E of -9.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Globale Tessile Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Globale Tessile		0.55-11.59-1.25-22.06-50.40-46.82-31.54
Alok Industries		-5.14-13.99-16.28-24.80-7.060.15-8.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Siyaram Silk Mills		-3.57-8.69-24.56-21.08-13.643.0919.10
Borana Weaves		-5.080.3033.2276.5148.6314.128.25
Donear Industries		-3.48-8.49-16.14-10.05-12.63-1.6419.51
Orbit Exports		-4.76-12.66-17.45-14.927.055.6319.63
Raghuvir Synthetics		-0.671.98-0.58-11.66-14.02-0.1338.22
Manomay Tex India		-0.88-5.24-6.0925.5315.6119.6449.91
BSL		-4.33-7.90-23.95-28.63-21.63-9.4530.94
Acknit Industries		9.495.76-2.33-6.8520.7025.2523.77
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-5.914.9116.7616.6218.3431.2065.49
E-Land Apparel		1.8419.7134.70-24.1819.1537.7226.14
Anirit Ventures		-4.143.04-7.3426.92-32.13100.3163.65
Kamadgiri Fashion		8.343.81-2.39-17.25-5.8010.6022.82
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-5.14-8.68-6.78-10.87-6.3924.3535.43
Subhash Silk Mills		-14.23-13.58-36.50-27.23-24.7142.8128.64
Ventura Textiles		-17.27-18.31-19.59-31.28-51.10-2.2326.55
Seasons Textiles		5.882.04-5.26-5.469.0916.8625.46
Gravity (India)		-9.8430.9668.51141.20203.4656.7058.34

Over the last one year, Globale Tessile has declined 50.40% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-7.06%), LS Industries (-65.74%), Siyaram Silk Mills (-13.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Globale Tessile has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-8.95%) and LS Industries (6.09%).

Globale Tessile Financials

Globale Tessile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.7811.77
1011.6911.74
2011.7111.71
5011.8611.86
10012.2312.43
20013.4515.23

Globale Tessile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Globale Tessile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.09%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Globale Tessile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 12:53 AM ISTGlobale Tessile - Result For Quarter Ended On December 31, 2025
Feb 12, 2026, 12:30 AM ISTGlobale Tessile - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Dated February 11, 2026.
Feb 05, 2026, 5:40 AM ISTGlobale Tessile - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
Jan 10, 2026, 6:49 PM ISTGlobale Tessile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 12, 2025, 1:11 AM ISTGlobale Tessile - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated November 11, 2025

About Globale Tessile

Globale Tessile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299GJ2017PLC098506 and registration number is 098506. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jeetmal B Parekh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jeetmal Parekh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anand Jeetmal Parekh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sangita S Shingi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Nehal M Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Indra B Singhvi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Globale Tessile Share Price

What is the share price of Globale Tessile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globale Tessile is ₹11.06 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Globale Tessile?

The Globale Tessile is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globale Tessile?

The market cap of Globale Tessile is ₹11.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Globale Tessile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Globale Tessile are ₹11.70 and ₹11.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globale Tessile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globale Tessile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globale Tessile is ₹23.10 and 52-week low of Globale Tessile is ₹10.43 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Globale Tessile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Globale Tessile has shown returns of -5.87% over the past day, 5.23% for the past month, -9.34% over 3 months, -52.88% over 1 year, -46.82% across 3 years, and -31.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globale Tessile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globale Tessile are -9.40 and 1.18 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Globale Tessile News

