Here's the live share price of Globale Tessile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Globale Tessile has declined 31.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.88%.
Globale Tessile’s current P/E of -9.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Globale Tessile
|0.55
|-11.59
|-1.25
|-22.06
|-50.40
|-46.82
|-31.54
|Alok Industries
|-5.14
|-13.99
|-16.28
|-24.80
|-7.06
|0.15
|-8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|-3.57
|-8.69
|-24.56
|-21.08
|-13.64
|3.09
|19.10
|Borana Weaves
|-5.08
|0.30
|33.22
|76.51
|48.63
|14.12
|8.25
|Donear Industries
|-3.48
|-8.49
|-16.14
|-10.05
|-12.63
|-1.64
|19.51
|Orbit Exports
|-4.76
|-12.66
|-17.45
|-14.92
|7.05
|5.63
|19.63
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|-0.67
|1.98
|-0.58
|-11.66
|-14.02
|-0.13
|38.22
|Manomay Tex India
|-0.88
|-5.24
|-6.09
|25.53
|15.61
|19.64
|49.91
|BSL
|-4.33
|-7.90
|-23.95
|-28.63
|-21.63
|-9.45
|30.94
|Acknit Industries
|9.49
|5.76
|-2.33
|-6.85
|20.70
|25.25
|23.77
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-5.91
|4.91
|16.76
|16.62
|18.34
|31.20
|65.49
|E-Land Apparel
|1.84
|19.71
|34.70
|-24.18
|19.15
|37.72
|26.14
|Anirit Ventures
|-4.14
|3.04
|-7.34
|26.92
|-32.13
|100.31
|63.65
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|8.34
|3.81
|-2.39
|-17.25
|-5.80
|10.60
|22.82
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-5.14
|-8.68
|-6.78
|-10.87
|-6.39
|24.35
|35.43
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-14.23
|-13.58
|-36.50
|-27.23
|-24.71
|42.81
|28.64
|Ventura Textiles
|-17.27
|-18.31
|-19.59
|-31.28
|-51.10
|-2.23
|26.55
|Seasons Textiles
|5.88
|2.04
|-5.26
|-5.46
|9.09
|16.86
|25.46
|Gravity (India)
|-9.84
|30.96
|68.51
|141.20
|203.46
|56.70
|58.34
Over the last one year, Globale Tessile has declined 50.40% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-7.06%), LS Industries (-65.74%), Siyaram Silk Mills (-13.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Globale Tessile has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-8.95%) and LS Industries (6.09%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.78
|11.77
|10
|11.69
|11.74
|20
|11.71
|11.71
|50
|11.86
|11.86
|100
|12.23
|12.43
|200
|13.45
|15.23
In the latest quarter, Globale Tessile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.09%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
|Globale Tessile - Result For Quarter Ended On December 31, 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
|Globale Tessile - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Dated February 11, 2026.
|Feb 05, 2026, 5:40 AM IST
|Globale Tessile - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
|Jan 10, 2026, 6:49 PM IST
|Globale Tessile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 12, 2025, 1:11 AM IST
|Globale Tessile - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated November 11, 2025
Globale Tessile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299GJ2017PLC098506 and registration number is 098506. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globale Tessile is ₹11.06 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Globale Tessile is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Globale Tessile is ₹11.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Globale Tessile are ₹11.70 and ₹11.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globale Tessile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globale Tessile is ₹23.10 and 52-week low of Globale Tessile is ₹10.43 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Globale Tessile has shown returns of -5.87% over the past day, 5.23% for the past month, -9.34% over 3 months, -52.88% over 1 year, -46.82% across 3 years, and -31.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globale Tessile are -9.40 and 1.18 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.