Global shares’ rise broadly cheered by US earnings, rally

Global shares gained Friday as investors cheered a strong set of earnings from retailers that has sent US shares higher.

European shares rose in early trading, while benchmarks in Asia finished higher, including Japan, China, Australia and South Korea.

France’s CAC 40 added 0.8 per cent in early trading to 6,460.20. Germany’s DAX rose 0.6 per cent to 14,319.07. Britain’s FTSE 100 was little changed, but slightly higher, at 7,567.34. US shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up nearly 0.1 per cent at 32,626.00. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2 per cent at 4,065.50.

“Improved risk sentiments in Wall Street, along with earnings outperformance from Alibaba and Baidu, may aid to fuel some upside for the Asia region into today’s session,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Shares of Alibaba and Baidu surged after they reported better than expected results, easing some concerns about the negative impact from restrictions to curb COVID-19 infections. Both shares continued to rise.

Gauging Japan’s economic path will be on investors’ minds as data on manufacturing, housing and employment for April are set to be released next week. Some analysts expect the numbers to be dim because of a slowdown in exports to China during that period.

But some optimism is also in the air, with Tokyo’s restrictions on tourists easing and the daily cap raising from 10,000 incoming people to 20,000 starting June 10. The Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is also set to push ahead in parliamentary discussions with a supplementary budget, another possible plus for investors.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7 per cent to finish at 26,781.68. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.1 per cent to 7,182.70. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.0 per cent to 2,638.05. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 2.9 per cent to 20,697.36, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2 per cent to 3,130.24.

Moody’s Investors Service lowered the 2022 growth projections for G-20 economies to 3.1 per cent in 2022, down from 5.9 per cent growth in 2021. The latest forecast is half a percentage point lower than the 3.6 per cent growth estimated in March. Slowing economic activity in China from the nation’s “zero COVID” policy is dampening growth, Moody’s said.

The US retail sector is being closely watched by investors looking for more details on just how much pain inflation is inflicting on companies and consumers. Inflation is at a four-decade high and businesses have been raising prices on everything from food to clothing to offset higher costs.

The impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsened inflation pressures by fueling higher energy and key food commodity costs. Supply chain problems worsened in the wake of China’s lockdown for several major cities as it tried to contain COVID-19 cases.

Consumers have been resilient about spending, but the pressure from inflation remains persistent and could be prompting a pullback or shift in spending from more expensive things to necessities.

In energy trading, US benchmark crude added 33 cents to USD 114.42 a barrel. US crude oil prices rose 3.4 per cent Thursday, and are up more than 55 per cent for the year. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 67 cents to USD 118.07 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar inched down to 127.00 Japanese yen from 127.10 yen. The euro cost USD 1.0732, little changed from USD 1.0733.