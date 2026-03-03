Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Global Pet Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBAL PET INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Global Pet Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹109.00 Closed
-3.54₹ -4.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Global Pet Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.00₹115.00
₹109.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.50₹159.70
₹109.00
Open Price
₹110.50
Prev. Close
₹113.00
Volume
10,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Global Pet Industries has gained 15.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.

Global Pet Industries’s current P/E of 34.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Global Pet Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Global Pet Industries		-5.50-16.09-12.80-24.721.8727.3315.60
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.13-2.15-5.8920.8241.3451.9638.74
Suzlon Energy		-7.21-16.70-22.13-29.38-17.7468.8950.90
Jyoti CNC Automation		-5.30-2.71-16.46-10.394.2022.7513.09
LMW		-6.57-6.95-3.692.761.4610.3317.42
Inox Wind		-6.15-16.00-31.46-38.37-37.1449.4837.78
Triveni Turbine		-3.64-15.00-14.36-11.45-2.3613.0833.36
TD Power Systems		0.198.8616.4361.39192.3379.2594.58
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-1.7310.200.68-25.8223.9050.3328.95
Elecon Engineering Company		-3.26-9.18-15.80-27.864.5328.1371.46
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.6815.468.05-15.99-9.5824.088.70
Praj Industries		-0.284.03-2.93-26.22-36.20-3.9612.07
Ajax Engineering		-2.35-7.58-23.85-30.40-18.57-7.00-4.26
GMM Pfaudler		-5.18-11.46-18.05-22.15-16.84-16.63-8.17
The Anup Engineering		-4.46-24.82-28.70-32.78-43.2041.8836.95
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.250.20-21.19-33.27-3.52-9.13-5.59
HLE Glascoat		2.00-15.29-29.85-39.8734.68-15.14-7.73
Windsor Machines		-0.57-12.61-10.02-26.64-3.1578.7261.40
DEE Development Engineers		-2.9530.6535.04-2.1939.40-6.66-4.05
M & B Engineering		-7.30-12.74-23.07-29.79-28.53-10.59-6.50

Over the last one year, Global Pet Industries has gained 1.87% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.34%), Suzlon Energy (-17.74%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Pet Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.74%) and Suzlon Energy (50.90%).

Global Pet Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Global Pet Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117.47115.38
10116.17116.29
20118.74117.55
50122.07122.17
100131.65126.07
200127.31125.14

Global Pet Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Global Pet Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.09%, FII holding unchanged at 6.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Global Pet Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Global Pet Industries fact sheet for more information

About Global Pet Industries

Global Pet Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253MH2013PLC246402 and registration number is 246402. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bipin Nanubhai Panchal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Bipin Panchal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Harmi Bipin Panchal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Harishchandra Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Chhotelal Kannaujiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Global Pet Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Global Pet Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Pet Industries is ₹109.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Global Pet Industries?

The Global Pet Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Pet Industries?

The market cap of Global Pet Industries is ₹128.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Pet Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Pet Industries are ₹115.00 and ₹109.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Pet Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Pet Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Pet Industries is ₹159.70 and 52-week low of Global Pet Industries is ₹106.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Global Pet Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Global Pet Industries has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, -5.22% for the past month, -19.2% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 27.33% across 3 years, and 15.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Pet Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Pet Industries are 34.68 and 2.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Global Pet Industries News

More Global Pet Industries News
icon
Market Pulse