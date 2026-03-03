Here's the live share price of Global Pet Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Global Pet Industries has gained 15.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.
Global Pet Industries’s current P/E of 34.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Global Pet Industries
|-5.50
|-16.09
|-12.80
|-24.72
|1.87
|27.33
|15.60
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.13
|-2.15
|-5.89
|20.82
|41.34
|51.96
|38.74
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.21
|-16.70
|-22.13
|-29.38
|-17.74
|68.89
|50.90
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-5.30
|-2.71
|-16.46
|-10.39
|4.20
|22.75
|13.09
|LMW
|-6.57
|-6.95
|-3.69
|2.76
|1.46
|10.33
|17.42
|Inox Wind
|-6.15
|-16.00
|-31.46
|-38.37
|-37.14
|49.48
|37.78
|Triveni Turbine
|-3.64
|-15.00
|-14.36
|-11.45
|-2.36
|13.08
|33.36
|TD Power Systems
|0.19
|8.86
|16.43
|61.39
|192.33
|79.25
|94.58
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-1.73
|10.20
|0.68
|-25.82
|23.90
|50.33
|28.95
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-3.26
|-9.18
|-15.80
|-27.86
|4.53
|28.13
|71.46
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.68
|15.46
|8.05
|-15.99
|-9.58
|24.08
|8.70
|Praj Industries
|-0.28
|4.03
|-2.93
|-26.22
|-36.20
|-3.96
|12.07
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.35
|-7.58
|-23.85
|-30.40
|-18.57
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GMM Pfaudler
|-5.18
|-11.46
|-18.05
|-22.15
|-16.84
|-16.63
|-8.17
|The Anup Engineering
|-4.46
|-24.82
|-28.70
|-32.78
|-43.20
|41.88
|36.95
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.25
|0.20
|-21.19
|-33.27
|-3.52
|-9.13
|-5.59
|HLE Glascoat
|2.00
|-15.29
|-29.85
|-39.87
|34.68
|-15.14
|-7.73
|Windsor Machines
|-0.57
|-12.61
|-10.02
|-26.64
|-3.15
|78.72
|61.40
|DEE Development Engineers
|-2.95
|30.65
|35.04
|-2.19
|39.40
|-6.66
|-4.05
|M & B Engineering
|-7.30
|-12.74
|-23.07
|-29.79
|-28.53
|-10.59
|-6.50
Over the last one year, Global Pet Industries has gained 1.87% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.34%), Suzlon Energy (-17.74%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Pet Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.74%) and Suzlon Energy (50.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|117.47
|115.38
|10
|116.17
|116.29
|20
|118.74
|117.55
|50
|122.07
|122.17
|100
|131.65
|126.07
|200
|127.31
|125.14
In the latest quarter, Global Pet Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.09%, FII holding unchanged at 6.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Global Pet Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253MH2013PLC246402 and registration number is 246402. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Pet Industries is ₹109.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Global Pet Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Global Pet Industries is ₹128.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Pet Industries are ₹115.00 and ₹109.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Pet Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Pet Industries is ₹159.70 and 52-week low of Global Pet Industries is ₹106.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Global Pet Industries has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, -5.22% for the past month, -19.2% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 27.33% across 3 years, and 15.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Pet Industries are 34.68 and 2.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.