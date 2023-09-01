Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Global Offshore Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1976PLC019229 and registration number is 019229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Global Offshore Services Ltd. is ₹104.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Global Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.52 and PB ratio of Global Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Offshore Services Ltd. is ₹42.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Offshore Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Offshore Services Ltd. is ₹64.35 and 52-week low of Global Offshore Services Ltd. is ₹19.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.