Global Offshore Services Ltd. Share Price

GLOBAL OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Shipping | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.30 Closed
-1.99-0.86
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Global Offshore Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.30₹42.30
₹42.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.56₹64.35
₹42.30
Open Price
₹42.30
Prev. Close
₹43.16
Volume
14,592

Global Offshore Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.3
  • R242.3
  • R342.3
  • Pivot
    42.3
  • S142.3
  • S242.3
  • S342.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.0641.64
  • 1053.940.13
  • 2053.5939.21
  • 5053.438.65
  • 10047.0338.5
  • 20046.439.67

Global Offshore Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.148.41-0.3812.86-20.19364.84151.04
1.14-2.5812.7435.2634.04196.89153.83
3.8925.7335.047.878.55122.13139.59
0.60-11.29-4.177.84-40.3359.55135.17
-2.18-6.025.1534.52-9.94384.2913.97
-3.0329.2050.0054.4529.3245.50-5.06
-21.53-23.12-8.687.84-41.3823.58141.20
0.071.560.0730.1831.67229.8962.80
-1.18-16.00-30.00-38.69-63.6444.83-97.55
04.893.513.7429.32-18.34-41.80

Global Offshore Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Global Offshore Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Global Offshore Services Ltd.

Global Offshore Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61100MH1976PLC019229 and registration number is 019229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Garware
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mukund Madhav Honkan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Faisy Viju
    Director
  • Mr. Sayeed Y Mulani
    Director
  • Mrs. Maneesha Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Anil K Thanavala
    Director

FAQs on Global Offshore Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Global Offshore Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Global Offshore Services Ltd. is ₹104.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Global Offshore Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Global Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.52 and PB ratio of Global Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Global Offshore Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Offshore Services Ltd. is ₹42.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Offshore Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Offshore Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Offshore Services Ltd. is ₹64.35 and 52-week low of Global Offshore Services Ltd. is ₹19.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

