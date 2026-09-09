Markets are still not sure whether the US Fed will raise interest rates or hold steady, as the next FOMC meeting, set for next week, draws near. Fed funds futures indicate a 55-60% likelihood of a quarter-point hike during the September 15-16 meeting, an increase from approximately 33% a few weeks prior. Even so, clarity is still missing. This is likely because the market is waiting for the US CPI data for August, due this Friday.

Two things point to a showdown ahead. Officials from the Trump administration are pushing back against a rate hike, and upcoming US CPI data will be key to the Fed’s final call.

Jackson Hole Moved the Timeline

Warsh’s keynote speech at the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium played a big role in moving rate hike expectations up from December to September. At Jackson Hole, Warsh signalled that controlling inflation is his priority, highlighting persistent headline inflation above the Fed’s 2% target. The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a second consecutive month to 3.4% in July 2026, from 3.5% in June.

Inflation’s persistence in August is uncertain, influenced by oil prices, which remained around $88 but since then have risen above $98 due to escalating concerns regarding the Iran conflict.

Did August’s Jobs Numbers Seal the Deal?

The US jobs data has also raised the odds of a rate hike. August payrolls rose by 162,000, with July’s gain revised upward by 21,000. These strong numbers are increasing pressure on the FOMC to consider a rate hike on September 16.

Here’s why? Hiking rates amid a strong job market will not have negative effects.

However, contrarian voices, including some Fed officials, argue that inflationary pressure is mainly due to the oil price surge caused by the Iran war. The Trump administration, including President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is urging the Fed to stop or reverse rate hikes in the September meeting. Bessent said the Fed usually holds off on raising rates during a supply shock, until secondary or tertiary inflationary effects show up.

Don’t fight the Fed

Three of the twelve members voted for a rate hike in the last FOMC meeting, indicating support for an increase. But, still, markets are missing clarity because things are going as per the plan set by new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. He has repeatedly made it clear that markets should not expect forward guidance from the Fed anymore. “Don’t fight the Fed” is a well-known market mantra for investors. But under Warsh, it may also mean: don’t guess the next Fed move.

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