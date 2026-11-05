The US stock market surged to a multi-month high on Wednesday evening as Democrats swept the midterm election. Oil prices fell sharply after Vice President JD Vance blamed the election rout on the Iran war — dropping below $95 per barrel. Chipmakers and data center operators saw their stocks fall after the blue wave swept through key data center states such as Texas and Georgia.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to end at 7,688.62 points while the Nasdaq Composite added 364.50 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3% (1,569.40 points) to 53,356.12 points. All but two of the S&P 500 sector indexes rose — with consumer discretionary jumping 4.3% and energy falling 4.8%. The dollar weakened against most currencies and yields on long-dated Treasuries moved lower.

Why did the US stock market surge?

Wall Street has welcomed the clarity of the election results, marking a departure from previous years where it took several days for decisive poll projections. But investors remain wary about how President Trump may respond to the changed political circumstances — including concerns about fresh tensions over tariffs or NATO military spending.

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Democrats seized control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Wednesday amid widespread voter backlash against President Donald Trump. They scored wins in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations — outlining a clear political roadmap for Wall Street. According to reports, such a setup typically creates gridlock in Washington and has historically been benign for financial markets. But a lot remains impossible to predict as Trump retains executive authority over key areas such as defense, foreign policy, and trade.

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The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed 1.4% higher while the broader S&P 500 surged 1.58% to its best day since August. The Russell 2000, which tracks small- and medium-sized companies, soared 1.5%. Meanwhile the Dow rocketed higher by 1,569 points to record its best day since April 2025.

Oil fall as Trump blames Iran war for poll loss

US President JD Vance claimed on Wednesday that the war against Iran had doomed the Republican Party in the midterm elections. Trump appeared to agree — telling reporters that the assertion was “largely true”.

“The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone… The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night… If you would like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest but everyone knows why we lost,” Vance said in a lengthy X post.

The vice president added that his conversations with data analysts flagged four key reasons why “people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026” — “end the war, focus on cost of living/inflation, put America first, change our relationship with Israel”.

“I think it’s largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit in the short term. But at the same time…I would have to do it again because long term, it is the only answer,” Trump told reporters.

Brent crude futures plunged nearly 10% after these comments to hit an intraday low around $93 a barrel. The sharp sell-off marked its lowest valuation in two months. The international benchmark eventually settled at $94.62 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate crude ended Wednesday at $88.12 a barrel.

The possibility of pressure to pull back on the war also hurt the stocks of big oil companies that have been rallying for much of the year. ExxonMobil fell 4.6%, and ConocoPhillips dropped 5.2% while green energy companies such as First Solar (4.6%) and Enphase Energy (3.7%) climbed swiftly. Falling oil prices usually hurt stocks of renewable-energy companies because they can lessen the incentive to switch to other energy sources. But Democratic control of Congress could light the way for companies in the solar and wind industries.

AI companies under pressure

Donald Trump has been a vocal supporter of the AI industry despite growing concern across political parties about artificial intelligence in general. Democratic victories could translate to additional regulations or curbs for the sector. Investors see the party’s victories in Texas as a particularly strong indicator that further buildout of AI data centers may soon slow down. AI-related stocks had already been under pressure ahead of election day due to concerns that prices had shot too high.

Some large technology stocks rose on expectations that a slower expansion of AI infrastructure will favor them competitively — while smaller companies carrying out aspects of the AI infrastructure buildout fell ⁠on fears ​that a slowdown will strain their finances.

Nvidia sank 3.2% to become the heaviest weight on the S&P 500 while CoreWeave (a company that rents out access to AI chips to customers over the cloud) dropped 9.9%. Companies that have been spending heavily on AI chips held up better, with Alphabet rising 3.2%. The parent company of Google had tumbled to its worst loss ever last Thursday on worries that it was spending too much on AI investments.

According to a Reuters report, exit polling had revealed that many US voters were concerned about the aggressive buildout of data centers. Asian chip and AI stocks such as TSMC, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Kioxia all fell on Wednesday. Investor concerns were also reflected in pre-market trade as shares in US data center operators (including Applied Digital, TerraWulf, Core Scientific, and Iren) fell.

Stock market blow for Trump and Musk

Companies linked to U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire businessman Elon Musk sank amid the ‘blue wave’ on Wednesday. The President’s social media company (Trump Media and Technology Group) was one of the market’s biggest losers as it fell by 24.5%. The parent company of Truth Social has dropped to $4.49 since briefly touching a peak of $175 five years ago.

Meanwhile former Trump adviser Elon Musk, who had spent a record-breaking $474 million on the 2026 elections, also saw his businesses struggle. Tesla fell 3.3% while SpaceX sank 3.8% on Wednesday. The world’s richest man is among the possible targets for investigation by a Democratic-controlled Congress.