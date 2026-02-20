There’s a company in San Jose that spent nearly two decades being quietly ignored by Wall Street. It went public in 2018 at $15 a share, drifted sideways for years, and became the kind of stock that shows up in portfolios only by accident.

Then AI happened.

Bloom Energy, which makes solid oxide fuel cells that generate electricity on-site, has surged nearly 460% over the past year. The stock now trades around $145. And investors are suddenly very interested in a company that, not long ago, was best known for powering Walmart’s parking lots.

So what changed? And more importantly — is this a story of genuine transformation, or a company riding a wave it didn’t quite build?

The Bottleneck Nobody Planned For

When Big Tech announced its plans to pour hundreds of billions into AI data centers, most of the conversation was about chips. Nvidia’s GPUs. Compute. The silicon race.

What didn’t make headlines? Power.

It turns out you can order the world’s most advanced GPUs, sign lease agreements for warehouses in Virginia, and still be stuck — because the local electricity grid can’t handle the load.

Nvidia’s latest Blackwell chips require 120-140 kilowatts per rack. Next-generation systems are expected to need 300-600 kilowatts. The infrastructure running most data centers today was simply never designed for this.

Getting connected to the public grid in places like Northern Virginia or Texas isn’t a matter of days or weeks. It’s years. Interconnection queues in Texas have ballooned to 226 gigawatts of pending requests, nearly four times what existed just a year ago. This is where Bloom walks in.

The “behind the meter” pitch

Bloom’s fuel cells generate power on-site — bypassing the grid entirely. You don’t wait in interconnection queues. You don’t depend on utility timelines. You plug in a Bloom system, and in theory, you’re running in weeks rather than years.

For AI data centers racing to deploy expensive hardware and start generating returns, speed is everything. A delayed power connection isn’t just an inconvenience — it’s a delayed revenue quarter, a deeper hole in capital expenditure payback, and a competitive disadvantage against rivals who got their lights on first.

Bloom demonstrated this viscerally when it completed a deployment for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in just 55 days — well ahead of a 90-day deadline. That’s the kind of proof-of-concept that gets procurement teams at hyperscalers paying attention.

The deals followed. Oracle. Equinix. A $5 billion strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management. A $2.65 billion agreement with American Electric Power tied to a massive Wyoming data center campus.

A $502 million order from Quanta Computer. The pipeline reads like a who’s-who of AI infrastructure.

The financials are actually moving

Here’s where the story gets more credible than your average hype cycle. Bloom’s Q3 2025 revenue hit $519 million — up 57% year-over-year, beating estimates by over $90 million. GAAP operating margins, which were deep in the red not long ago, turned positive. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.15, against expectations of around $0.10.

Analysts now expect full-year 2025 revenue of $1.9 billion, accelerating to $2.5 billion in 2026 and potentially $4.2 billion in 2027. Adjusted EPS is projected to grow nearly 96% next year alone. This isn’t a company manufacturing narrative. The numbers are moving in the right direction.

But here’s the honest bit

At $145 per share, Bloom trades at roughly 123 times forward earnings and 20 times forward sales. Its estimated intrinsic value, based on discounted cash flow models, sits closer to $111-$138. Depending on the model, the stock looks anywhere from fairly valued to meaningfully overvalued.

Bears aren’t wrong to flag the risks. Gas turbines from GE Vernova will eventually free up. Nuclear and renewables are coming — just slower. Green hydrogen and battery storage will mature. Competition will intensify. And many of Bloom’s current deal announcements represent potential pipelines, not guaranteed backlog.

Bank of America put it plainly: the market is “assuming five-year perfection.” Every deal executes flawlessly. Margins expand on schedule. No customer pivots. That’s a lot to price in.

The takeaway

Bloom Energy isn’t a bubble in the traditional sense — it has real customers, real revenue, and a genuinely scarce product in a supply-constrained market. But it’s priced for a future that has to be earned quarter by quarter.

The AI power crisis is real. Bloom’s solution is legitimate. Whether the stock is worth $145, $53, or $157 depends entirely on which version of the next five years you believe. That’s not a knock on the company. It’s just the honest math of investing in a right-now solution for a market nobody fully mapped out yet.

