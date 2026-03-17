The Strait of Hormuz has become one of the most important points in the ongoing US–Israel–Iran war. This stretch of water, located between Iran and Oman, is a key route through which a large share of the world’s oil is transported every day.

As tensions have increased, disruptions in this area have affected global oil supplies and pushed prices higher. Attacks, threats and tighter controls on ship movement have made the strait a major concern for countries that depend on energy imports.

Because of this, the Strait of Hormuz is now not just a shipping route, but a critical pressure point in the conflict, with global economic and security implications.

At this juncture, investor Ray Dalio believes this moment could define far more than the outcome of a regional conflict. In his view, the standoff involving the United States, Israel, and Iran is a test of global leadership itself.

“It all comes down to who controls the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote, explaining the strategic importance of a route that carries nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

He says that control does not just mean military presence. Even the ability to influence who passes through could decide how the world judges the outcome of this conflict.

More than just a military outcome

Dalio argues that perception will matter as much as reality. If the United States fails to secure control or free movement through the Strait, it could be seen as a loss, regardless of what happens elsewhere.

History, according to him has seen this before. He draws a parallel with the Suez Crisis of 1956, when Britain’s inability to maintain control showed the end of its dominance. Moments like these, he says, often bring in makjor changes in global alliances and financial power.

A weakened position could mean more than just strategic loss. It could shake confidence among allies, push investors away, and even raise questions about the strength of the US dollar.

Confusion and mixed signals

On the ground, clarity is in short supply. The Strait has been largely closed for weeks, though some vessels have managed to pass through. Questions remain over whether Iran has mined the waters which would significantly escalate the situation.

Messages from both sides have added to the uncertainty. The US has alternated between calling for allied support and asserting it does not need help. Iran, on the other hand, maintains that the Strait is open, but not to its adversaries.

“Agreements are worthless”

Dalio is skeptical that diplomacy will offer a real solution. “Everyone knows that no agreement will resolve this war because agreements are worthless,” he wrote.

In his view, the conflict is moving toward a decisive phase, one that will not be settled by negotiations but by actions on the ground.

The imbalance that could decide everything

A key factor, Dalio says, is motivation. For Iran, this is an existential fight, tied to survival, identity, and belief. For the US, the stakes can appear less immediate, often framed around economic concerns or political timelines.

That difference, he argues, can shape the outcome. “In war, one’s ability to withstand pain is even more important than one’s ability to inflict pain.”

Iran’s strategy, he claims may be to endure and apply pressure over time, waiting for the US to step back as it has in past conflicts.

The world is watching what comes next

What happens in the Strait of Hormuz will not stay there. A clear US victory could reinforce its global standing and restore confidence among allies and markets.

But failure could ripple outward, disrupting trade, unsettling financial systems, and accelerating shifts already underway. There are even signs that some oil trade may begin moving away from the dollar toward other currencies.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

