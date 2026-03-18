US stocks opened lower on a crucial day for markets as investors wait for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and guidance from Chair Jerome Powell. At 9:30 AM ET, the Dow Jones fell 204.45 points, or 0.44%, to 46,788.81.S&P 500 dropped 22.61 points, or 0.34%, to 6,693.48, Nasdaq declined 64.71 points, or 0.29%, to 22,414.82. Market fear also ticked higher, with the VIX rising 0.85 points, or 3.80%, to 23.22.

At the same time, gold prices fell sharply by 148.80, down 2.97%, to 4,859.40, oil prices climbed 2.36, up 2.45%, to 98.57. This shows that investors are becoming cautious, especially with rising oil prices and uncertainty around interest rates.

Markets cautious ahead of Fed decision

Investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged in the 3.5% to 3.75% range. However, the real focus is on what the Fed signals next, especially through Powell’s comments and the dot plot, which shows where policymakers expect rates to go.

“Markets continue to trade with some hesitation ahead of the Fed decision and elevated oil prices. While the Fed is likely to hold rates steady, investors will be watching how policymakers frame the Iran conflict in terms of inflation risks and its impact on growth,” said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial to CNBC.

Inflation worries are rising again

Fresh data has added to market concerns. Wholesale inflation came in hotter than expected, with the Producer Price Index rising 0.7% in February, higher than January’s 0.5% increase. This shows that price pressures in the economy are still strong.

“The hotter than expected number is specific to tariffs,” Todd M. Schoenberger, CIO at CrossCheck Management LLC, told CNN noting that metals, industrial inputs and manufacturing costs are all seeing higher prices. “This is structural inflation, not temporary, and is likely going to impact monetary policy deep into the third quarter.”

“Add in the hotter energy prices we’ve seen since the Iran War began, which have yet to show in these reports, and Wall Street is bracing for rapidly rising prices that will clearly flow down to the consumer level,” Schoenberger continued.

Oil prices and war adding to uncertainty

The ongoing Iran conflict is adding another layer of uncertainty. Rising tensions and attacks on energy infrastructure have pushed oil prices higher and increased fears about supply disruptions, especially around key trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

Higher oil prices are important because they can make everything more expensive, from transport to food. For example, US diesel prices have crossed $5 per gallon for the first time since 2022 in the last week raising costs across industries. Jet fuel prices have also surged sharply which has laid pressure on airlines to increase travel costs.

“Higher fuel costs, along with the downstream effects on shipping, travel, and trade, are likely to add further pressure to consumer prices,” said certified financial planner Stephen Kates, a financial analyst at Bankrate to CNBC.

All eyes on Powell and the dot plot

Even though a rate hold is expected, markets are more focused on what comes next. Investors are closely watching the Fed’s tone and projections to understand whether rate cuts are still possible this year or if inflation risks will delay them.

Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG Bank in his note said, stock markets are likely to react to any shifts in the Fed’s tone rather than the expected rate hold itself. Spread betting traders should watch for volatility following the announcement, especially if the Fed’s outlook differs from market expectations.

He added, “Bond markets will be particularly sensitive to any hints about future rate cuts. The yield curve has been closely monitored as an economic indicator, with investors using it to gauge recession risks and potential policy changes.”



Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

