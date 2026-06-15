US market futures rose on Monday as investors welcomed a breakthrough agreement to resolve the US-Iran conflict, which will open the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Dow and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures jumped over 2%.

Nic Puckrin, macro and cross-asset analyst and founder of Coin Bureau, says, “Trump just handed the markets the biggest disinflationary event of 2026 at a suspiciously opportune moment. Kevin Warsh is getting ready for his first Fed meeting as chair and the biggest item on the agenda is the resurgence of inflation. If the deal holds, the Fed can sit back and relax somewhat, instead of considering rate hikes.”

The agreement, set to be signed in Switzerland on June 19, reportedly includes lifting blockades, sanctions relief for Iran, and dismantling Tehran’s nuclear program. After this news, oil prices fell to a two-month low, easing concerns about rising inflation and the chances of interest rate hikes.

Gold prices jumped over 2.5% after the US and Iran struck an initial agreement to end their conflict, which pushed oil prices lower and eased worries about inflation and higher rates. The dollar index slipped to around 99.5 on Monday — its lowest level in over a week — making dollar-priced gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. Meanwhile, oil prices fell more than 4%, with Brent dropping over 4% to below $83 a barrel, its lowest in two months.

However, these supporting factors for gold could reverse if the agreement does not materialize on June 19 in Switzerland. “The danger is that markets are, yet again, not waiting for the paperwork. This could be painful if the promised deal doesn’t materialize, and there’s still a whole week for something to go wrong. A lot of variables could still derail things, but we’re the closest we’ve been to a resolution since the war started over three months ago. I wouldn’t want to be short in these markets,” adds Puckrin.

SpaceX Sock Price Latest Update

Markets are also coming off a strong week, with sentiment boosted by SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO on Friday. The company ended the session with a market value above $2 trillion after its stock soared more than 19%, showing strong investor demand for high-profile growth stocks. After closing at $160.95 on Friday — 19% above its offer price of $135 — on its first day of trading, SpaceX shares were quoted at $169 in pre-market trade, up nearly 4.69%.

International markets rose too. Japan’s Nikkei 225 touched a new intraday high, closing 5% higher, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 5.2%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%, and in Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.6%.

Looking ahead, this week, investors will watch economic data on housing and retail sales. They’ll also keep a close eye on the Federal Reserve policy meeting, where Fed funds futures show a more than 98% chance of rates staying unchanged, as per CME’s FedWatch tool. The Fed is expected to hold rates steady at its first policy meeting under new chairman Kevin Warsh.

Similarly, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its current policy, while the Bank of England is likely to keep rates at 3.75% on Thursday. The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three years last week, and the Bank of Japan is expected to raise rates to support its yen.

Disclaimer: The data and information provided in this article are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Market forecasts and analyst views expressed herein are subject to change without notice and may not materialise. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses arising from the use of this information.