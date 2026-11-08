Berkshire Hathaway spent $9.6 billion buying back its own shares in the three months to September, reported the Financial Times. This marks what analysts believe could be a record for the company in a single quarter.

The share buybacks were led by chief executive Greg Abel, who took charge of the company at the start of 2026 after Warren Buffett stepped down. Investors see the move as a sign that Abel believes Berkshire Hathaway shares are undervalued and worth buying at their current price.

The company has now bought back its own shares for three quarters in a row. It spent around $4.7 billion on buybacks during the first six months of the year.

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“Abel is showing confidence in Berkshire and the prospect of its businesses,” said Christopher Rossbach, chief investment officer of J Stern & Co.

Berkshire Hathaway owns several major businesses, including Geico and National Indemnity insurance companies and Duracell batteries.

According to the Financial Times’ estimates, the company may have bought another $2 billion worth of its shares after the September quarter ended. If that estimate is correct, its total spending on buybacks this year would cross $16 billion.

Berkshire’s quarterly operating income falls 5.8%

Despite the large share buyback, Berkshire Hathaway reported a decline in its business performance during the third quarter.

Its operating income, which the company uses as its main measure of business performance, fell 5.8% from a year earlier to $12.7 billion.

The biggest reason was a slowdown in its insurance business. Earnings from insurance underwriting fell 43% during the quarter compared with the same period last year.

The auto insurance market has become increasingly competitive, with companies fighting to attract and retain customers. Geico, one of Berkshire’s biggest businesses, faced higher underwriting and advertising costs.

It also struggled with rising prices and found it difficult to increase insurance premiums enough to keep up with inflation.

“Geico is an important franchise, and it can be an important contributor [to Berkshire revenue],” said Cathy Seifert, an equity analyst at CFRA Research. “Or, in this case, detractor.”

Foreign exchange losses on Berkshire’s US dollar-denominated debt also added to the fall in operating income.

Berkshire sells $426 million worth of shares

Berkshire was relatively quiet in the wider stock market during the third quarter.

The company sold more shares than it bought, recording net sales of $426 million in the three months to September. This was a change from the previous quarter, when Berkshire became a net buyer of stocks for the first time in several years.

Its stock portfolio was valued at $336 billion, up 12.7% from a year earlier.

The company’s huge cash reserves also fell slightly. Its cash pile declined 2.2% from the previous quarter to $357 billion.

However, this figure does not include the value of US government debt that Berkshire had purchased but had not yet paid for.

Berkshire has a history of waiting for the right opportunity before making big investments. The company often waits for market corrections or financial crises, when stock prices fall, before buying shares or entire businesses.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Glenview Trust, said Berkshire could use a similar strategy if the current AI investment boom faces a major collapse.

“They’re the kind of company that will take advantage if the AI infrastructure [trade] implodes,” Stone said. “They’ll be out there scooping up pieces of companies.”

Berkshire shares outperform S&P 500 under Abel

Berkshire shares have performed better than the wider US stock market in recent months. The company’s stock has gained 15% since the beginning of the year, compared with an 8% total return for the S&P 500 index.

The wider market has faced heavy selling in recent days, with the US midterm elections adding to pressure on technology stocks.

Stone said investors had been buying Berkshire shares because they see the company as financially strong and relatively safe during periods of market uncertainty.

“It’s a flight to safety,” he said. “It’s the company you don’t have to worry about when things get rough.”

Berkshire’s strong balance sheet and large cash reserves have made it attractive to investors looking for protection against market volatility.

Investors watch Greg Abel’s strategy after Warren Buffett exit

Investors are closely watching how Abel manages Berkshire Hathaway and whether his investment decisions will be different from those of Buffett.

Buffett, popularly known as the Oracle of Omaha, built Berkshire into a trillion-dollar business empire over six decades. He took control of what was then a struggling textile company in 1965 and gradually turned it into one of the world’s biggest conglomerates.

Buffett has also been gradually stepping away from the company’s leadership. In September, Berkshire named his son Howard Buffett as its chair, replacing his father. The 71-year-old is the middle child among Buffett’s three children and had long been expected to take up the position.

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Abel starts 2026 with major investments

Abel began the year with several large deals, showing that he was willing to make sizeable investments.

These included participating in Alphabet‘s $85 billion capital raise and Berkshire’s $8.5 billion acquisition of homebuilder Taylor Morrison.

More recently, Berkshire invested another $330 million in technology company Bending Spoons, which owns online brands including AOL and Vimeo.

The latest share buybacks and investments have given investors a closer look at how Abel plans to use Berkshire’s money after taking over from Buffett.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.