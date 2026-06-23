Google parent Alphabet suffered one of its worst days on the stock market in more than a year on Monday, with its shares tumbling around 6-7% at one point and wiping out roughly $250 billion to $270 billion in market value.

After touching a record high of $408.61 on May 18, 2026, the stock had slipped to around $361.99 by June 22, including pre-market trading, a decline of about 11% in less than five weeks.

The dramatic fall did not come after weak earnings or a major regulatory setback. Infact, revenue is growing at its fastest pace since 2022, Google Cloud recently reported 63% year-on-year growth, and Alphabet’s contracted backlog has swelled to about $460 billion, more than the company generates in revenue in an entire year.

However, investors reacted to a combination of high-profile departures from Google’s AI teams, growing concerns about its position in the AI race and concerns about whether the billions being poured into artificial intelligence will generate enough returns.

The trigger: a brain drain at the worst possible time

Gemini co-lead heads to OpenAI

The immediate trigger for the sell-off was the departure of two of Google’s best-known AI researchers within days of each other. The first was Noam Shazeer, Google’s vice president of engineering and one of the leaders behind the Gemini AI models. Shazeer announced that he was leaving Google to join OpenAI.

He is considered one of the pioneers of modern AI. Shazeer was among the authors of the groundbreaking 2017 Transformer research paper, the technology that helped lay the foundation for today’s AI boom.

The move was also surprising because he had only returned to Google less than two years ago. In 2024, Google brought back Shazeer and fellow researcher Daniel De Freitas through a partnership with Character.AI, the startup they had founded after leaving Google in 2021.

Just days later came another blow.

DeepMind leader joins Anthropic

John Jumper, a senior DeepMind researcher and winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, announced on Friday that he was leaving Google to join rival AI company Anthropic.

Jumper is known for helping create AlphaFold, DeepMind’s breakthrough AI system that has predicted more than 200 million protein structures. The back-to-back exits immediately raised concerns that Google may be struggling to hold on to some of the industry’s most sought-after talent.

Satya Nadella’s comments add to the pressure

The share slide followed a Wall Street Journal interview published on Sunday in which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said businesses should rely less on major AI providers and suggested AI models were becoming commodities.

In simple terms, his comments implied that AI models may eventually become cheaper and easier to replace, reducing the advantage currently enjoyed by companies investing heavily in the technology. “If all the value is accrued by only a few models, the political economy will simply not tolerate it… There is no societal permission for an AI future that hollows out entire industries,” he said.

Nadella has previously described the AI race as Microsoft’s opportunity to challenge Google’s long-standing dominance in search. Years ago, he famously said he had “been waiting 20 years for this” and hoped Google would “come out and show they can dance.” Google CEO Sundar Pichai later responded by saying companies should avoid “dancing to someone else’s music.”

The spending problem underneath it all

The talent exits were the spark, but the real investor anxiety is about money. Alphabet has raised $141 billion in debt and equity since October to fund its AI build-out. Alphabet expects capital spending in 2026 to reach between $180 billion and $190 billion.

At the same time, free cash flow has been shrinking. In the first quarter, free cash flow fell 47% from a year earlier to $10.1 billion. For the full year, analysts expect free cash flow to drop somewhere from $73.3 billion in 2025 to roughly $20.5 billion in 2026, according to Pivotal Research Group

Alphabet now faces a real fork — keep “booking profit” by funding AI at this pace and hope it converts to returns, or pull back and redeploy cash elsewhere (including semiconductor capacity, where it’s racing Nvidia and competing hyperscalers for supply).

Is Google’s search empire under threat?

Not yet.

Despite Monday’s stock slump, Alphabet’s core business remains strong. Search advertising and cloud services continue to deliver solid growth. However, the competition in AI is becoming more intense. Google is also facing tougher competition in AI-powered coding tools, where Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 are undoubtedly leading.

In the AI chatbot market, Google currently holds about 13.5% global market share. That trails ChatGPT, which controls roughly 60% of the market. Google is not losing traditional search today. But its lead in the next generation of AI-powered search and digital assistants is facing real competition.

Investors want to see whether Gemini 3.5 Pro and future versions of Google’s AI models deliver a meaningful leap forward rather than small improvements. They are also watching whether more senior researchers follow Shazeer and Jumper out the door.

The Anthropic relationship is more complicated than many think

Google is one of Anthropic’s biggest investors and infrastructure partners. In April 2026, Anthropic expanded its computing partnership with Google and Broadcom as demand for AI computing power surged. The agreement gives Anthropic access to 3.5 gigawatts of Google’s TPU computing capacity starting in 2027. The deal builds on an earlier agreement signed in October 2025 that provided access to more than one gigawatt of computing power and up to one million TPUs.

Anthropic’s annualised revenue has also grown, rising toward $30 billion from about $9 billion at the end of 2025. Still, the partnership carries risks. Google is using Anthropic to boost its position against rivals such as OpenAI and Nvidia. But that also means part of Google’s cloud growth story is now tied to Anthropic’s success.

For example, Oracle’s investors are worried about customer concentration because OpenAI accounts for a large share of its future contracted business. If OpenAI slows down, Oracle could be hit from multiple directions at once. Google’s situation is different, but still a similar kind of risk remains. When a large portion of future growth depends on a small number of AI companies, any slowdown can instantly become a concern for investors.

Other factors weighing on Alphabet