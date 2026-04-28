US stock markets made a stunning comeback in April 2026, with Wall Street climbing to fresh record highs after a rough patch just weeks earlier. The S&P 500 rose between 12% and 13% from its March 30 low and crossed the key 7,000 mark for the first time. It went on to touch an all-time high near 7,165 by April 24.

The rally was not limited to one index. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted strong gains. The Nasdaq, led by technology shares, enjoyed one of its longest winning streaks in decades.

On March 30, the S&P 500 had closed near 6,344. At the time, investors were worried about the US-Iran war, rising oil prices and pressure on the global economy. Those fears had pushed stocks lower. But in less than a month, markets erased those losses and moved into record territory.

How war fears slowly turned into market calm

The biggest reason behind the March sell-off was rising tension in the Middle East. In late February and March, military actions involving the US, Israel and Iran raised fears of a conflict that would drag on for years. Regional facilities were attacked, and the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries around 20% of the world’s oil supply, was nearly shut down.

Oil prices surged, with Brent crude moving above $100 a barrel. In turn, energy stocks rose as investors expected oil companies to benefit. But the broader market fell as traders feared inflation would rise again and economic growth would slow.

Then the mood began to change. As April progressed, investors were bombarded with headlines about ceasefires, negotiations, blockades and fresh warnings. Slowly, they stopped reacting to every new development and started paying attention to business performance instead.

That shift gathered pace after reports that Iran’s president was open to ending the conflict “with guarantees.” US President Donald Trump also signalled that he was willing to ease tensions even before the Strait fully reopened.

Reports that the Strait of Hormuz had reopened helped spark a major relief rally across Wall Street.

Oil prices drop sharply, helping stocks rise

As tensions cooled, oil prices reversed sharply. At one point, crude fell more than 13% in a single week — a huge relief for investors who had feared expensive energy would hurt consumers and keep inflation high.

With oil falling, money moved out of defensive sectors like energy and into growth-focused areas such as technology, communication services and financials.

Strong company earnings gave markets real support

While easing geopolitical fears helped sentiment, the real strength behind the rally came from corporate earnings. By mid-to-late April, around one-quarter of S&P 500 companies had reported first-quarter results. About 83% of them beat Wall Street estimates, making it one of the strongest earnings seasons in years. Goldman Sachs said earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 had risen 4% above January levels. The sectors leading those upgrades were energy and information technology.

Tech giants carried much of the rally

The biggest names in the market played a major role in the rebound. Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft together were responsible for roughly 40% of the S&P 500’s gains since the March 30 low. They added trillions of dollars in market value. Excitement around artificial intelligence demand returned strongly, and investors who had been cautious earlier once again rushed into growth stocks.

Industrials, consumer discretionary companies and communication services also joined the rally.

Other reasons markets kept climbing

Investors also appeared confident that the Federal Reserve could handle any remaining inflation pressure caused by tariffs or higher oil prices. Earlier fears that Trump-era tariffs would raise prices had eased somewhat. Many traders believed those effects could prove temporary if supply chains continued to normalise.

Another factor was market structure itself. Fast rebounds have become more common in recent years because there is more liquidity in the system, and trading reacts quickly when risks begin to fade.

All eyes on Fed decision and Big Tech earnings

Investors are now focused on two major events this week, the Federal Reserve meeting and quarterly earnings from some of the world’s biggest technology companies.

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce its interest-rate decision on Wednesday. Most market watchers believe the Fed will keep rates unchanged in the 3.5%–3.75% range. At the same time, five of the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants are due to report results. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft are scheduled to release earnings on Wednesday, while Apple will report on Thursday.

Risks still remain

Even with the rally, Wall Street knows risks have not disappeared. The US-Iran conflict has not been fully resolved, and any sudden escalation could send oil prices higher again and shake markets.

The Federal Reserve is also still watching how Trump-era tariffs may affect inflation and economic growth over time. And earnings season is not over yet, results from companies such as Tesla, Boeing and Procter & Gamble are still expected and could influence the next market move.