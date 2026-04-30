Oil prices shot up strongly on April 30, 2026, with Brent crude climbing close to $126 per barrel. Traders say this is one of the highest levels seen in a conflict-driven spike, as fears grow that the crisis between the US and Iran is not calming down anytime soon.

The rally continued from the previous day’s gains, with the front-month June Brent contract, which is close to expiry, seeing low trading volumes and big swings. The more actively traded July contracts also moved up, taking prices to levels not seen since mid-2022. US crude, known as WTI, moved in the same direction, signalling a global squeeze in supply.

Trump weighs military action on Iran after ceasefire

The main trigger for the latest spike was a report that US President Donald Trump is set to receive a military briefing from CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper. According to the Axios report, new military options against Iran are on the table. These reportedly include possible strikes and even the deployment of hypersonic missiles to the region for the first time.

At the same time, Trump has vowed not to play “Mr nice guy” anymore, saying the US naval blockade on Iranian ports will continue unless there is progress on a nuclear deal. This has added to the feeling that diplomacy is going nowhere for now.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Robert Rennie, head of commodity research at Westpac Banking Corp explained, “Trump has ripped away the security blanket the market was clinging to, the hope that the war was about to end. Traders are now being forced to confront a much uglier reality: both sides still think they are winning, neither side has a clear incentive to negotiate, and energy prices are starting to accelerate higher.”

Meanwhile, Iran has also responded strongly. Mohsen Rezaee, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, warned of retaliation if the blockade continues. Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the US of trying to force Iran into surrender through economic pressure.

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Naval Blockade: Strait of Hormuz Blockade creates global supply shock

One of the biggest reasons behind the oil surge is the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow water route is extremely important for global energy flow, with around 20% of the world’s oil shipments passing through it in normal times. But now, movement through the strait has been choked.

The US has enforced a naval blockade on Iranian-linked shipping, turning away vessels since mid-April. In response, Iran has also restricted or threatened closures in the same waterway. The ongoing standoff at sea has sent the oil price soaring.

The International Energy Agency has called it the biggest supply shock ever seen in global oil markets. Reports suggest that millions of barrels of oil supply have already been affected. Some shipping companies are avoiding the region altogether, while others are stuck waiting for safe passage

Market reacts as physical supply shrinks

Iran and US efforts to end the war and find a middle path have seemingly hit a dead end after Trump denied Iran’s peace offer. After first unsuccessful meeting in Pakistan, Iran negotiators refused to even participate in the second round of talks. US efforts to blockade Hormuz have triggered a mammoth oil and gas supply shortage. In real terms, countries are struggling to secure shipments, especially in Asia, where demand for diesel and jet fuel is strong, leading to an imminent surge in prices.

Because of the disruption, US crude exports have gone above 6 million barrels per day as buyers look for alternatives outside the Middle East. But even that has not been enough to fully replace the missing supply from the Gulf region. Some countries have started discussing emergency measures, including using strategic reserves. However, those steps can only provide short-term relief.

Fear and uncertainty playing a big role

Apart from physical shortages, there is also a strong psychological effect in the market. Traders are not just reacting to what is happening, but also to what might happen next. There is no clear sign yet that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen fully. There is also no confirmed path back to negotiations between the US and Iran.

This uncertainty is forcing a risk premium into prices, meaning oil is being traded at a higher value simply because of fear.

It may take months for oil markets to stabilise

Oil prices have already more than doubled at different points during this conflict. While there have been small dips whenever ceasefire rumours appear, each escalation pushes prices back up again.

As of April 30, Brent at around $126 shows how serious the situation has become. Markets are now closely watching every update related to US-Iran talks, military activity, and shipping movements. Even if a ceasefire eventually happens, experts believe it will take months for oil production, shipping routes, and refinery flows to return to normal.

For now, the global energy market remains under heavy pressure, and the situation in the Middle East continues to drive every major move in oil prices.