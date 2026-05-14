US producer prices rose unexpectedly in April, posting the largest increase since early 2022, primarily due to rising trade and energy costs linked to the Iran war. The data points to a rising inflation scenario, suggesting that interest rates are likely to remain elevated for an extended period.

The producer price index rose 6% year on year, surpassing forecasts, marking the strongest monthly increase since 2022. Core producer prices, excluding food and energy, increased by 5.2%, the largest rise in over three years.

“This matters because stronger producer inflation can keep Treasury yields elevated, reduce confidence in near-term rate cuts, and pressure rate-sensitive areas of the market,” says Naeem Aslam, CIO, Zaye Capital Markets.

What Is Moving Inside the Producer Price Index?

The Producer Price Index rose by 1.4 percent in April, up from 0.7 percent in March and 0.6 percent in February. This is the largest increase since March 2022. On an unadjusted basis, the index increased by 6 percent over the 12 months ending in April, marking the highest annual increase since a 6.4 percent rise in December 2022.

Breaking down the April rise, nearly 60% of the increase in final demand prices can be attributed to a 1.2% advance in the index for final demand services — the largest increase since March 2022. Prices for final demand goods moved up 2.0%.

Two-thirds of the broad-based April advance can be traced to a 2.7% jump in margins for final demand trade services. Trade indexes measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers. The indexes for final demand transportation and warehousing services and for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing also rose — 5.0% and 0.1%, respectively.

Over 40 percent of the April advance in prices for final demand goods can be attributed to a 15.6-percent increase in the index for gasoline. Prices for jet fuel, diesel fuel, fresh and dry vegetables, industrial chemicals, and residual fuels also rose.

Road Ahead

Producer inflation surged more than expected in April, both for energy-exposed goods and non-energy services, to show that the impact of the war in the Middle East on prices has spread past direct fuel costs onto the broader economy.

Most economists anticipate that even with a potential ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, high energy and shipping costs will persist, continuing to impact inflation as supply chains and oil production normalize.

David Russell, Global Head of Market Strategy, TradeStation, hints at a rate hike. “Inflation is sticky and accelerating. The core reading confirms a deeper structural trend, especially in services. The Hormuz crisis is aggravating the problem, but this goes way beyond oil. Rate hikes are looking more likely as Kevin Warsh takes the helm,” says Russell.

US Markets

Despite lingering inflation, US stock market indices continue to make record highs, thanks to strong earnings expectations from AI software and hardware producers. “Investors are balancing record-high U.S. index levels against sticky inflation, oil-price pressure, and today’s key economic data and are still willing to support companies with visible earnings growth, strong order pipelines, and exposure to long-term AI demand,” adds Aslam.

Disclaimer: This article provides information on US producer price data and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. The views and opinions expressed by the individuals quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. US market investments involve significant risks, including currency fluctuations, inflation uncertainty, and interest rate volatility. Readers must conduct their own due diligence and consult a registered financial advisor.