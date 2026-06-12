The high-profile SpaceX will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker SPCX on June 12, but will not be added to the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100 on its first day of trading. The world’s two most widely tracked equity benchmarks have held firm on their rules, refusing to bend them even for a $1.77 trillion mega-cap company. This also means that other newly public technology companies — such as OpenAI or Anthropic — may have to wait before they can join these benchmarks.

In the case of SpaceX, the S&P 500 has a waiting period of 12 months, while the Nasdaq-100 addition may happen within 15 days of listing.

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SpaceX and the S&P 500 — a 12-month wait

The S&P U.S. Index Committee has announced that it will not make exceptions to its admission criteria for SpaceX, preventing the aerospace and technology company from joining the S&P 500 following its market debut, despite its anticipated prominence.

The committee announced: “No changes will be made to the eligibility criteria, including financial viability screens, seasoning period, or minimum IWF, for the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, or S&P SmallCap 600, on the treatment of MegaCap companies.”

Three key proposals were put on the table — and all three were rejected.

Under current S&P 500 rules, an IPO must be traded on an eligible exchange for at least 12 months before being considered for index addition. A proposal to reduce this IPO seasoning period from 12 months to 6 months was considered but not accepted.

Additionally, companies must meet a minimum float-adjusted market capitalisation (FMC) of at least 50% of the index’s total company-level minimum market capitalisation threshold. In other words, a stock must have an Investable Weight Factor (IWF) of at least 0.10 to be eligible. A proposal to waive the minimum IWF for MegaCap companies was also rejected.

Finally, it was proposed that a financial viability exception be applied for MegaCap companies where Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) net income from continuing operations is not positive. This is directly relevant to SpaceX, which posted a net loss of $4.94 billion in 2025, even as revenue rose 33% to $18.67 billion. This proposal, too, was not accepted.

An IPO that meets the requirements of the updated IWF eligibility rule is eligible for fast-track entry, provided the company meets all other applicable fast-track criteria. Given the current financial position of SpaceX, it looks unlikely that it will be added to the S&P 500 before June 12, 2027, unless its financials and other criteria are met.

For context, the S&P 500 is the foremost single indicator of large-cap US equities, covering nearly 500 leading corporations across about 11 sectors and representing nearly 80% of the total market capitalisation of US stock exchanges.

SpaceX and the Nasdaq-100 — in 15 days

The picture is more favourable on the Nasdaq-100 front. The Nasdaq-100’s listing methodology changed last month. Starting May 1, fast-entry candidates ranked in the top 40 and meeting all applicable eligibility criteria may be added to the index after just 15 trading days, subject to the 3x float cap where applicable. The updated methodology is already in effect, with the first quarterly rebalance under the new rules scheduled for June 22. This means SpaceX could be added to the Nasdaq-100 as early as June 22.

However, Eshaan Lazarus, Founder and CEO, 021 Trade, flags an important element around SpaceX’s index weight: “SpaceX is selling only about 3% of itself to the public. Under the new rules, a company floating less than 20% gets its index weight set at three times its float, not its full market capitalisation. The index counts you by the shares actually available for sale, not by what the whole house is worth. So a $1.75 trillion company will enter with the index weight of roughly $160 billion. Nasdaq-100 funds will give you exposure, but a thin slice at about 0.5% of the index.”

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