As Anthropic prepares for a proposed stock market debut, attention is turning to the two people who built the artificial intelligence company around a shared belief: technological progress must go hand in hand with safety.

Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s chief executive, and his sister Daniela Amodei, the company’s president. The siblings, who grew up in San Francisco, left OpenAI with a group of colleagues in 2020 and founded Anthropic in 2021. Their decision was based on disagreements over how artificial intelligence should be developed and governed.

Five years later, Anthropic has emerged as one of the most influential companies in the AI industry. Its chatbot Claude has developed a strong presence among businesses, particularly in software development and enterprise applications. The company is now preparing for a proposed listing on Nasdaq, which could make its founders among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom.

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The siblings have different professional strengths. Dario is the technical researcher who helped develop some of OpenAI’s early large language models. Daniela, who studied English literature and worked in politics and financial technology, has focused on building the organisation and managing its operations. Their partnership has been central to Anthropic’s identity.

The siblings, who grew up in San Francisco, left OpenAI with a group of colleagues in 2020 and founded Anthropic in 2021. (Photo source: Reuters)

From San Francisco to Silicon Valley

Dario and Daniela grew up in San Francisco’s Mission District. Their mother, Elena Engel, worked on library renovation and construction projects. Their father, Riccardo Amodei, was a leatherworker who grew up near Italy’s Elba Island.

Dario, born in 1983, developed an early interest in science. He attended Lowell High School before studying physics at Caltech and Stanford. He later pursued doctoral research at Princeton University.

His father’s death from a rare illness became an important influence on his career. Dario shifted his academic focus towards biophysics, having seen how advances in research could change the prospects of patients. In an interview with Big Technology’s Alex Kantrowitz, he explained why he remains optimistic about AI’s potential while warning against its risks.

“I get really angry when someone’s like, ‘This guy’s a doomer. He wants to slow things down,'” he said. “You heard what I just said: my father died because of cures that could have happened a few years earlier. I understand the benefit of this technology.”

Dario received his PhD in physics from Princeton in 2011 and subsequently worked as a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford. He joined Baidu in 2014, where he worked on speech recognition. During this period, he observed that larger models, more data and longer training periods were improving performance. These observations contributed to the research behind AI scaling laws.

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He later joined Google Brain before moving to OpenAI in 2016. At OpenAI, he helped develop GPT-2 and GPT-3 and rose to become vice president of research. He also contributed to the development of reinforcement learning from human feedback, a technique used to align AI models with human preferences.

Daniela took a different route. She studied English literature and politics at the University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating in 2009. She began her career in public service, working in politics and international development, before moving into the technology sector.

In 2013, she joined Stripe, where she worked in recruitment and risk management. She eventually became head of risk operations, overseeing compliance and risk management. She subsequently joined OpenAI as vice president of safety and policy. Her experience in operations, governance and people management would later become important to Anthropic’s growth.

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Why they left OpenAI

The decision to leave OpenAI was rooted in a difference of opinion about the direction of artificial intelligence research.Dario believed that building increasingly powerful models needed to be accompanied by stronger safety measures. The group that eventually founded Anthropic shared the view that safety should be embedded into the development process rather than treated as an afterthought.

The siblings left OpenAI in 2020 with a group of colleagues and established Anthropic in 2021. The company was structured as a public benefit corporation, a model that gives it a stated commitment to social and public good alongside commercial objectives.

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Anthropic’s approach also indicated a different business strategy. OpenAI’s ChatGPT became a mass-market consumer product after its 2022 launch; Anthropic focused on enterprise customers, developers and businesses that required reliable and secure AI systems.

Dario told TIME in 2024 that Anthropic had completed training its chatbot Claude before ChatGPT became available but chose not to release it immediately.

“I suspect it was the right thing to do,” he said. “But it’s not totally clear-cut.” Anthropic eventually launched Claude almost a year after ChatGPT. The company has since built a strong reputation in coding and enterprise applications.

Daniela’s role in building Anthropic

Dario has become the public face of Anthropic’s technical vision; Daniela has concentrated on turning that vision into an organisation capable of executing it.

As president, she oversees work across research, engineering, product, governance and commercial operations. She also chairs the company’s board.

In a CNBC interview, Daniela called their partnership complementary. “It’s genuinely a privilege to run Anthropic with my sibling,” she said.

“Dario and I really help each other,” she added. “He’s great at pushing me to think about the big picture.. I think on the lines of how do we build an organization that is enduring, that’s sustainable, that’s filled with great people who really want to do the type of work that we set out to do five years ago.”

Her background in literature has also influenced her approach to leadership. In an interview with Sixth Street, she said critical thinking and the ability to understand different perspectives were important skills developed through studying literature.

She also draws comparisons between building a leadership team and playing in an orchestra, where individual strengths must work together.

Anthropic’s internal culture places emphasis on integrity, collaboration and direct communication. Daniela has described the company’s approach as having “low politics” and “high integrity”, with employees encouraged to raise disagreements openly.

Safety, business and the AI race

Anthropic’s central proposition is that safety and commercial success need not be competing objectives.One of its major contributions has been Constitutional AI, a training approach that gives models a framework of principles to guide their responses. The original framework included documents such as the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights.

Daniela has argued that AI companies need to consider both the opportunities and the risks of the technology. Anthropic calls this principle “Hold Light and Shade”.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (Reuters)

The company has also emphasised human oversight, particularly in areas such as healthcare and financial services, where automated decisions can have significant consequences.

Its commercial strategy has found traction. CNBC reported that Anthropic’s business customer base grew from fewer than 1,000 to more than 300,000 in two years, with nearly 80% of Claude activity coming from outside the United States.

Daniela has said the company’s focus on reliability, security and safety has helped attract enterprise customers.

The siblings have also become increasingly vocal about the consequences of AI development. Dario has warned that advances in artificial intelligence could displace a significant number of entry-level white-collar jobs. He has advocated tighter controls on advanced semiconductor exports to China and called for a slower pace of development of frontier AI models.

In September 2026, he wrote, “We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain.”

IPO and the wealth question

Anthropic’s proposed public listing is another milestone in the siblings’ journey. The company publicly released its S-1 paperwork on October 26, 2026, beginning the process that could lead to a Nasdaq listing.

The financial disclosures have also brought their compensation and wealth into focus. According to the company’s IPO-related disclosures, Dario received total compensation of $17.96 million in 2025. This included $654,167 in salary, $9.26 million in restricted stock units, $4.03 million in stock options and $4.01 million in other compensation.

Daniela received $16.41 million in total compensation during the same year, with the same salary, restricted stock and stock option values as her brother.

The siblings also held substantial equity in Anthropic. At the end of 2025, each had 1.717 million unvested restricted stock units, valued at approximately $30.3 million using the reported share price of $17.66. Their stock awards are subject to vesting conditions, including the effectiveness of the IPO registration statement.

Estimates of their personal wealth have varied. Forbes listed Daniela’s real-time net worth at $14.2 billion on November 16, 2026, while Bloomberg estimated Dario’s wealth at $7.98 billion in late October. Both have been counted among the billionaires created by Anthropic’s rising valuation.

The company has also disclosed significant financial ambitions and costs. Its valuation estimates have varied across reports, with Business Insider reporting a $965 billion valuation in May 2026. Anthropic’s IPO disclosures also showed a net loss of $80.7 billion for the first half of 2026, largely attributed to an accounting adjustment.

The siblings have said that Anthropic’s founders have committed to donating 80% of their personal equity in the company to philanthropic causes.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.