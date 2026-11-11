Seven major technology companies, including Google, Nvidia, AMD and Microsoft, have committed a combined $26 billion to Anthropic ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO). The investment will give the AI company a strong group of buyers even before its shares begin trading on the stock market.

The group also includes Broadcom, Micron Technology and TSMC Partners. The companies will buy Anthropic shares through a private placement linked to its IPO, according to the AI firm’s updated prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, November 10.

Google and Nvidia will each invest $10 billion in Anthropic. AMD is expected to put in $2.5 billion, while Broadcom, Micron and Microsoft will each invest $1 billion. TSMC Partners will contribute $500 million.

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The investments will be made through Class N shares, which do not carry voting rights. The purchases are expected to take place immediately after the IPO, subject to certain conditions.

TSMC’s board has also approved an investment of up to $500 million each in Anthropic and OpenAI, according to a report on its board meeting.

Anthropic’s seven biggest IPO investors

Google and Nvidia are the two biggest investors in the group, accounting for a combined $20 billion of the $26 billion commitment. Here is how much each of the seven companies plans to invest. (Src- Anthropic’s SEC prospectus)

Company Investment Google $10 billion Nvidia $10 billion AMD $2.5 billion Broadcom $1 billion Micron Technology $1 billion Microsoft $1 billion TSMC Partners $500 million Total $26 billion

Why are Google, Nvidia and other tech companies investing in Anthropic?

The investment is significant because several of the companies backing Anthropic are also its technology suppliers and business partners.

According to TheStreet, Anthropic’s SEC filing describes a computing system that uses chips and processors from several companies. Its infrastructure includes AWS Trainium chips, Google’s TPUs, Nvidia GPUs and AMD GPUs.

The filing also identifies Broadcom as an important infrastructure partner, alongside Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

This means some of the companies supplying Anthropic with chips, cloud services and other technology will also become shareholders in the AI company.

Analyst Dan Ives believes this group of investors could be more important than the size of the investment itself. The companies selling Anthropic its chips, hosting its AI models and helping distribute its products will all have a stake in the business before its first day of public trading.

However, this arrangement could also raise questions among investors. Money could move between the companies in a cycle, with technology suppliers investing in a customer that also depends on their products and services.

Nvidia’s role as an anchor investor

Talks about Nvidia joining Anthropic as a major investor first emerged in September.

Reuters had reported that Anthropic was in discussions to bring Nvidia on board as an anchor investor, citing two people familiar with the matter. At the time, Nvidia was reportedly considering an investment of up to $10 billion. Anthropic declined to comment on the report.

An anchor investor is a company or institution that agrees to buy a fixed number of shares before an IPO is offered to the wider market. Such commitments can help build confidence among other investors and show that there is demand for the shares.

The latest filing shows that Nvidia is now part of a seven-company investor group, with its reported commitment standing at $10 billion.

What are the details of Anthropic’s IPO?

Anthropic plans to offer 825 million shares at a price of $70 to $78 apiece. At the upper end of this range, the company could raise around $64.4 billion from the public offering. When the $26 billion private placement is added, the total amount could reach approximately $90.4 billion.

The company plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol ANT. Anthropic filed its initial registration statement, known as an S-1, on October 26 and submitted an updated filing on November 10.

CNBC reported that Anthropic plans to price its IPO on November 18. However, the date and other details could still change before the offering is finalised