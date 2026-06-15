When a blockbuster IPO attracts overwhelming investor demand, companies have a way to squeeze a little more out of the moment. It is called the “greenshoe option,” the not so popular mechanism that can add billions of dollars to an IPO and help keep trading orderly in the crucial first days after listing.

This is exactly what Elon Musk and team did for their historical SpaceX IPO. After its shares surged in their Nasdaq debut, the company said it had raised a total of $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised the greenshoe option, making the largest IPO in history even bigger.

What is a greenshoe option?

A greenshoe option is an over-allotment option. This gives investment banks managing an IPO the right to buy and sell additional shares beyond the number originally offered.

Typically, the option allows underwriters to sell up to 15% more shares than the company initially planned. The mechanism is designed to help banks manage demand for a newly listed stock and reduce extreme price swings in the early days of trading.

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The term comes from Green Shoe Manufacturing, the first company to use the structure in an IPO in 1960. Since then, it has become a standard feature of major public listings around the world.

How does it work?

Before trading begins, underwriters usually sell more shares than are part of the original offering. In effect, they create a short position.

If the stock price falls after listing, the banks can buy shares from the open market at the lower price to cover that short position. Those purchases add demand and can help support the stock price.

If the stock rises strongly, buying shares from the market would be expensive. Instead, the underwriters exercise the greenshoe option and purchase the additional shares directly from the company at the IPO price. This allows them to cover their short position without paying the higher market price.

The mechanism acts as both a price-stabilisation tool and a way for companies to raise additional capital when investor demand is exceptionally strong.

How did it work in SpaceX’s IPO?

SpaceX originally sold about 555.6 million shares at $135 each in its IPO. As part of the offering, the company gave Morgan Stanley, acting as the stabilisation agent, the option to purchase an additional 15% of shares at the IPO price for up to 30 days after the listing. This translated into roughly 83 million extra shares on top of the original offering.

When SpaceX shares jumped 19% on their first day of trading and continued climbing afterwards, it became clear that investor demand was far stronger than expected. In such a situation, it made more sense for the underwriters to exercise the greenshoe option rather than buy shares in the market at higher prices.

By doing so, SpaceX was able to sell the additional shares and raise around $11 billion more than it would have through the original offering alone. That helped take the total amount raised to $85.7 billion.

The additional capital gives SpaceX more resources to fund some of its most ambitious projects. The company plans to complete development of Starship, the world’s largest rocket, expand its Starlink satellite internet network and pursue new ventures including orbital data centres and advanced manufacturing projects in Texas. For investors, the greenshoe option also helped ensure a smoother market debut by giving underwriters a tool to manage demand and reduce volatility during the first day of trading.

A common feature in blockbuster IPOs

SpaceX is far from the first company to benefit from a greenshoe option. In 2014, Alibaba’s underwriters fully exercised the greenshoe option after strong investor demand pushed the stock sharply higher following its debut. This increased the total amount raised to about $25 billion, then the largest IPO in history.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

