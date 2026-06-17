All eyes are on Kevin Warsh as he prepares to deliver his first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision as Federal Reserve chair. Though investors are closely watching what the Fed does with interest rates, the bigger story may be hidden in a chart that moves markets within seconds of its release, the Fed’s dot plot.

The dot plot could offer the clearest signal on how policymakers view inflation, growth and the future path of interest rates. For many investors, it may prove more important than the rate decision itself.

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What is the Fed dot plot?

The Fed dot plot is a chart published by the US Federal Reserve as part of its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). It shows where each of the 19 FOMC participants believes the federal funds rate should be at the end of the current year, the next few years and in the longer run.

Each dot represents one policymaker’s interest-rate projection. The dots are anonymous, meaning investors cannot identify which official is behind a particular forecast. This helps markets focus on the direction of the committee rather than on individual members.

The chart plots interest-rate projections on the vertical axis and future years on the horizontal axis. It also includes a “longer run” estimate, which shows where policymakers believe interest rates would settle when the economy is growing steadily and inflation is under control.

Why was the dot plot introduced?

The Federal Reserve began publishing the dot plot in 2012 as the US economy was recovering from the financial crisis. Interest rates were near zero, and policymakers wanted to provide clearer guidance about how long borrowing costs might remain low.

The idea was that communication could sometimes influence financial conditions as effectively as actual policy changes. By showing where officials expected rates to go, the Fed hoped to reduce uncertainty and help investors better understand its thinking.

Why do investors pay so much attention to it?

The dot plot gives us a rare glimpse into how policymakers see the future. Investors often focus on the median dot, which is considered the committee’s central expectation.

When the dots move higher, it suggests officials expect interest rates to remain elevated for longer, a sign of a more hawkish Fed. When the dots move lower, it indicates greater support for rate cuts and a more dovish stance.

The chart can also reveal divisions within the committee. Tight clusters of dots suggest broad agreement, if it is scattered dots that shows uncertainty or differing views among policymakers.

What did the March 2026 dot plot show?

The March 2026 dot plot suggested that policymakers still expected rates to move lower over time, but at a gradual pace. The median projection pointed to one 25-basis-point rate cut in 2026 and another in 2027, leaving the federal funds rate at 3.4% by the end of next year and 3.1% by the end of 2027.

However, the details showed a committee that had become more cautious about easing policy. Fourteen of the 19 participants projected either no rate cuts or just one cut in 2026, a notable shift from the December projections and a sign that concerns about inflation remained strong.

Policymakers expected inflation to end 2026 at 2.7%, above their long-term target, while unemployment was projected at 4.4%. Growth expectations were slightly stronger, with GDP forecast to expand by 2.4%.

What will markets look for in the June 2026 dot plot?

The June 2026 dot plot is expected to show whether policymakers still believe rate cuts are likely in the coming years or whether persistent inflation has made them more cautious.

Markets will closely watch whether the median projection continues to point to a cut in 2026 or shifts toward no cuts at all. Investors will also look for changes in inflation, growth and unemployment forecasts to understand how the Fed views the economy under Warsh’s leadership.