In 2025–2026, Indians sent more money overseas for investments than in 2024–2025. Indians sent nearly $2.6 billion in FY2025-26, almost 56% higher than $1.69 billion sent in FY2024-25.

The RBI’s June 2026 Bulletin reveals a broad pullback across Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) categories. Despite this, the interest in investing abroad seems to be on the rise.

The category ‘investment in equity and debt’ has been seeing higher outflows since January this year. February 2026 saw $265.99 million, and March 2026 recorded $440.22 million before April moderated.

Still, on a year-to-year basis, April 2026 continued that momentum, with monthly outflows rising 17.30 per cent to $238.63 million from $203.44 million in April 2025.

The increased dollar outflows in March are likely due to it being the final month of the financial year, prompting Indians to make full use of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). The scheme permits all resident individuals, including minors, to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both.

Full-Year LRS Data

The full-year LRS outflows came in at $28.9 billion ($28,979.36 million), down 1.97% from $29.5 billion ($29,563.12 million) in FY2024-25. Within the investment-linked outflows, real estate also showed growth. Remittances for the purchase of immovable property rose 10.11 per cent year-on-year to $49.21 million in April 2026, from $44.69 million in April 2025. The two categories that saw the steepest declines during the year were ‘maintenance of close relatives’ and ‘medical treatment’.

Big Picture

The big picture in terms of dollars spent outside India is that total LRS remittances from India remain stable at $28–$29 billion, while investment-linked outflows, including equity, debt, and real estate, account for nearly $2.65 billion, representing about 10% of total LRS outflows.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any remittance or investment decisions.