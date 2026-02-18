When Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new $351.7 million stake in The New York Times Company in its latest SEC filing, the market paid attention. Shares surged more than 10% in after-hours trading, and the move sparked a wave of questions: Why NYT? Why now? And what does it mean for investors? Here’s what you need to know.

1. Berkshire’s return to media was a genuine surprise

Warren Buffett sold off every single one of Berkshire’s newspapers in 2020, declaring the industry “toast.” That exit was widely understood as final. So when Berkshire’s 13-F filing revealed a new stake in one of the world’s most recognizable media brands, it caught Wall Street off guard.

The company’s Q4 posture was broadly one of net selling — Berkshire trimmed Apple by about 4%, slashed its Amazon stake by 77%, and continued offloading Bank of America shares.

Against that backdrop, establishing any new position was unusual. A media position was almost unthinkable. Even Buffett himself, back in 2018, had named the Times as one of only a handful of outlets with a digital model strong enough to survive — and now, years later, Berkshire backed that thesis with real capital.

2. The investment is small, but the signal is loud

Make no mistake: the 5.07 million shares Berkshire acquired represent just 0.1% of its overall portfolio. For a conglomerate sitting on hundreds of billions in assets, $351.7 million is a rounding error. But markets don’t always price size — they price signal.

The mere act of Berkshire re-entering the media space, even modestly, was interpreted as a vote of confidence in the Times’ digital transformation story. That’s the power of the Berkshire brand.

Stocks routinely jump when the company reveals new stakes because investors read it as a seal of approval — and NYT was no exception. Whether that halo effect holds under new CEO Greg Abel, who took over from Buffett on January 1, remains to be seen.

3. The New York Times is no longer just a newspaper

The Times that Berkshire bet on looks nothing like the print-heavy business Buffett once knew.

NYT now has over 12 million digital subscribers, a viral games franchise anchored by Wordle, and The Athletic — a dedicated sports journalism platform with a loyal subscriber base.

Affiliate and licensing revenue is growing too, including a high-profile content deal with Amazon‘s AI division.

This diversification is a core part of the bull case: the Times has successfully pivoted from a legacy print model to a subscription-driven digital powerhouse.

Tim Franklin, a journalism professor at Northwestern’s Medill School, called it “a full circle moment” and a “huge vote of confidence” in the Times’ strategy. Average revenue per user rose 3.6% year over year in Q3 to $9.79, with subscribers increasingly moving into higher-priced bundle tiers.

4. There are real risks lurking beneath the optimism

Not everyone is buying the rally. Bears point to a crowded valuation — NYT trades at roughly 26x forward earnings for FY26, a lofty multiple for what is still fundamentally a media company.

The Times is also locked in copyright litigation against OpenAI and Perplexity, battles that underscore the existential threat AI poses to traditional news consumption. If readers can get summarized news from AI tools for free, the long-term subscriber growth story gets complicated.

There’s also the issue of discount dependency: the Times frequently lures subscribers with promotional pricing like $1/week deals, and in a tighter consumer spending environment, churn at the point of full-price renewal is a real risk.

Content licensing deals with tech firms like Amazon sound exciting, but the actual economics are modest — the Amazon deal is expected to generate only $20–$25 million annually, less than 1% of next year’s projected revenue.

5. Execution ill Determine Whether the Rally Has Legs

The Berkshire bump gave NYT a credibility boost, but sentiment only carries a stock so far. The NYT Management has guided for first-quarter advertising revenue to grow at a low double-digit rate year over year, and the market will be watching closely to see if the company delivers.

Q3 results were strong — revenue grew 9.5% to $700.8 million, beating estimates, and pro forma EPS of $0.59 came in well above the $0.53 consensus.

The company added 450,000 net new subscribers in the quarter. But sustaining that momentum in a more competitive, AI-disrupted information landscape is the real test. The Berkshire stake resets the narrative and lifts the floor on valuation sentiment.

Whether NYT can print the numbers to justify that elevated floor is what investors should be focused on heading into 2026.

Bottom Line

Berkshire’s stake is a vote of confidence, not a guarantee of upside.

It signals that NYT’s digital pivot is credible. But at 26x forward earnings, expectations are already elevated. From here, execution matters most. Subscriber growth, pricing power, and how the company navigates AI disruption will decide the next move.

The Berkshire bump lifts sentiment. Now NYT has to deliver the numbers.

