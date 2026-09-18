Warren Buffett, the founder of Berkshire Hathaway, has stepped down as Chairman, and the position now passes to his son, Howard G. Buffett.

On September 18, Berkshire Hathaway announced that Warren E. Buffett has been named Chairman Emeritus. As Chairman Emeritus, Buffett will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Board Elects Howard Buffett as Chairman

The Board of Berkshire Hathaway has elected his son Howard G. Buffett, a Berkshire director since 1993, as Chairman of the Board. Howard Buffett has served since 1999 as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, a charitable foundation focused on global food security and conflict mitigation.

He served as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Against Hunger for the World Food Programme for nearly a decade. He has been a director of numerous public and private company boards, including Agro Tech, Archer Daniels Midland, ConAgra Foods, The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Enterprises, FirsTier Financial, and Lindsay Corporation, including as Chairman of the Board.

A Track Record Few Can Match

The legendary billionaire investor, popularly known as the Oracle of Omaha, Buffett’s personal stake in Berkshire grew to be worth over $125 billion, even after donating tens of billions to charity.

Between 1964 and 2024, Berkshire Hathaway’s stock compounded at 19.9% annually, translating into a staggering total return of 5,502,284%. In comparison, the S&P 500, including dividends, delivered 10.4% annualised returns over the same period, amounting to a total return of 39,054%.

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Second Step Back in Under a Year

On December 31, 2025, Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, handing over the reins to Gregory Abel. This latest move means Buffett has now given up both of the company’s top titles within roughly nine months.

On Buffett’s stepping down as chairman, Abel ( in the company statement) writes, “Warren’s impact on Berkshire and its owners is without parallel in the history of American business. The culture Warren built and the values he championed will remain at the heart of Berkshire, and Howard will be their guardian. We are grateful to Howard for the care, discipline, and deep understanding of Berkshire he will bring to his new role, and to Sue Decker for her continued leadership and valued contributions as Lead Independent Director.”

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, services and retailing. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B. As of September 17, the market cap of Berkshire Hathaway is around $980 billion.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Berkshire Hathaway’s official announcement dated September 18, 2026, and company statements. Figures and data are subject to revision; readers should verify current numbers before making financial decisions.