The recent drop in insurance broker stocks isn’t just a single “bad day” on Wall Street. According to trade analysts, it shows a bigger shift in how the market values human-led service industries in the age of AI. On February 9, 2026, the launch of Insurify’s new AI shopping agent acted as the “shot heard ’round the world” for the insurance sector, wiping out billions in market cap in a single session.

The setback comes just days after another AI tool from Anthropic rattled the stock market. The company introduced new tools that can automate tasks in industries such as legal services, data management, and financial research. Investors worried that these innovations could disrupt many businesses. As a result, stocks including Expedia Group, Salesforce Inc., and London Stock Exchange Group Plc recorded massive declines.

AI disruption hits global markets

What happened to companies like Willis Towers Watson, which fell 12%, and Aon, down 9.3%, is part of a new pattern. Whenever a high-powered AI tool targets a middleman role, the affected sector sees stocks fall sharply as investors rethink the long-term outlook.

Some recent examples include:

Indian IT giants like Infosys and TCS dropped up to 7% after Anthropic launched “Claude Cowork,” which automates coding and legal work.

European companies like RELX, owner of LexisNexis, lost over £7 billion in value as AI showed it could process legal and professional data faster than humans.

Amazon’s $200 billion AI and robotics investment plan caused its stock to fall 9%, as investors worried about high spending eating into profits before the gains arrive.

Why insurance brokers are now under pressure

Insurance brokerage was long considered safe from disruption, as the sector largely relied on personal relationships and deep knowledge of policies. Insurify’s tool changed that. This AI can scan millions of quotes and complex policy fine print in seconds, replacing tasks that previously justified brokers’ commissions.

Unlike older bots, this AI doesn’t just give links. It checks credit, take a look at records, and even presents ready-to-sign contracts. Matthew Palazola, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said, “The insurance broker stocks are getting hammered,” adding that “there could be concerns about the new Insurify tool and Anthropic’s new AI tools.”

The applications “may be a threat to some consulting businesses of insurance brokers though we view them as force multiplier rather than an existential threat,” he added.

Broad selloff hits tech, finance, and software

The sell-off shows that 2026 is the year markets stopped seeing AI as a “nice feature” and began treating it as a direct revenue threat.

Global market sentiment: a structural reset

AI’s potential to disrupt industries has been discussed since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in late 2022. Until now, most attention focused on companies benefiting from AI, such as chipmakers, networking firms, and energy providers. That strategy paid off– a semiconductor stock index has more than tripled since the end of 2022, IGV rose 61%, and the S&P 500 climbed 81%, according to Bloomberg.

But the speed of new AI tools from startups like Anthropic and OpenAI, as well as from Alphabet’s Google, is making disruption feel imminent. Last month, Google released a tool that can create immersive digital worlds from simple text or image prompts, the effect was clear on video game stocks. Another Anthropic tool, a work assistant based on its Claude coding service, caused software stocks to fall.

