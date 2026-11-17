US stocks ended sharply lower on Monday as investors grew worried about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) companies ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly earnings and Anthropic’s planned stock market debut later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 739.38 points, or 1.41%, to close at 51,608.17. The S&P 500 dropped 145.08 points, or 1.92%, to 7,416.59, while the Nasdaq Composite suffered the biggest fall, losing 626.51 points, or 2.49%, to end at 24,509.76.

The selloff came amid growing uncertainty surrounding Nvidia after Jensen Huang’s resignation as CEO following allegations of an affair with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The developments have added to concerns about the AI industry, putting even more attention on Nvidia‘s upcoming results.

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The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major chip companies, also came under heavy pressure, falling 5.3%. The index’s decline added to the losses on the technology-heavy Nasdaq.

Nvidia shares fall 4.1% as AI stocks face pressure

Nvidia shares dropped 4.1% on Monday, extending their recent losses following the controversy surrounding Huang’s exit.

The wider semiconductor sector has also lost much of the momentum it enjoyed earlier this year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 106.6% since the beginning of 2026 by mid-June. However, its gains have since fallen to around 43%.

Despite the recent decline, the index is still up around four times as much as the broader S&P 500 this year.

The weakness in technology stocks has also pushed the Nasdaq more than 10% below its record closing high, which it reached on October 6. This means the index has officially entered correction territory.

Investors are now waiting for Nvidia’s quarterly results, due on Tuesday. Analysts, according to Reuters, expect the chipmaker’s earnings to rise 90.4% year-on-year, with revenue reaching $109.10 billion.

The results are likely to be closely watched as investors look for signs of whether the huge spending on AI infrastructure is translating into enough business and profits.

Chipmakers and major technology companies also fall

The selloff was not limited to Nvidia. Several other semiconductor companies and businesses linked to AI infrastructure also recorded sharp losses.

Intel and Micron shares both fell more than 7% on Monday.

Cloud computing companies that provide computing power to AI businesses also came under pressure. CoreWeave shares dropped 6.1%, while rival Nebius fell 7.6%.

Shares of major technology companies, including Alphabet, Amazon and Meta, declined between 2.4% and 4.1%.

Server manufacturers were also hit. Dell shares fell 7%, while Super Micro Computer dropped 6.9%.

US tightens restrictions on China’s access to AI chips

The developments surrounding Nvidia have also brought fresh attention to US restrictions on China’s access to advanced AI technology.

The Trump administration issued a new rule on Monday aimed at preventing China from remotely accessing the most advanced AI chips made by companies such as Nvidia.

The move comes ahead of an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Anthropic IPO to test investors’ appetite for AI

Anthropic’s planned initial public offering (IPO) later this week is another major event investors are watching.

The company’s stock market debut is expected to offer an indication of whether investors are still willing to put money into AI businesses despite the recent volatility in technology stocks.

The IPO comes at a time when questions are growing about the amount of money being spent on AI infrastructure and whether companies will be able to generate enough returns from these investments.

Together with Nvidia’s earnings, Anthropic’s market debut could provide a clearer picture of how investors are viewing the future of the AI industry.

Kevin Warsh warns about AI’s impact on the economy

US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh also spoke about the economic impact of emerging technologies on Monday.

Warsh said new technologies could have a major effect on the economy, but the outcome could go in different directions.

He said AI and other emerging technologies could help increase economic growth and allow the benefits to be shared more widely. However, they could also lead to higher unemployment and an economic slowdown if the expected returns from investments fail to materialise.

Investors are also waiting for the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting, which are due on Wednesday. The minutes could provide further clues about the Federal Reserve’s thinking ahead of its next interest-rate decision in December.

Markets are currently pricing in a 95.7% probability of a 25-basis-point interest-rate hike next month, according to CME FedWatch.

Declining stocks outnumbered gainers by 3.45 to 1 on the NYSE and 3.27 to 1 on the Nasdaq. The NYSE recorded 590 new lows against 68 new highs, while the Nasdaq saw 489 new lows and 51 new highs. Trading volume stood at 17.91 billion shares, below the 20-day average of 18.66 billion.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.