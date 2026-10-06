US Treasury yields moved higher at the start of the week, with French and Spanish government bond yields also rising as investors remained worried about economic and political risks.

The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.326%, up from Friday’s close of 5.276%. The 30-year yield also climbed to 5.683% from 5.629%.

Both yields moved back towards the multidecade highs reached last week. The two-year Treasury yield, which is more sensitive to expectations around Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, rose to 4.841% from 4.823%.

Markets are currently pricing in the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged this month.

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US economy remains stronger than expected

Fresh data showing continued strength in the US economy also helped push Treasury yields higher.

The Institute for Supply Management’s purchasing managers index for US services companies came in at 54.9 in September, down slightly from 55.4 in August.

However, the reading remained above 50. A reading above 50 indicates that the services sector is still growing.

The data added to expectations that the US economy remains strong enough to withstand higher interest rates, keeping pressure on Treasury yields.

AI giants are masking a deeper market problem

According to CNBC’s Jim Cramer, small group of major artificial intelligence companies is helping hide the pressure that rising US Treasury yields are putting on the stock market.

The Nasdaq Composite rose about 1% on Monday to close at a record high, while the S&P 500 gained 0.66%. The S&P 500 ended just 0.3% below its record close from Aug. 13.

The gains came as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs and oil prices fell. Cramer said the combination was unusual because it broke from the pattern markets had followed since the Iran war began.

Normally, falling oil prices would reduce inflation worries and take some pressure off Treasury yields. But that did not happen on Monday. Yields continued to rise even as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 moved higher.

Much of the strength came from Nvidia, Microsoft and Meta. Meta shares rose 1.9%, Microsoft gained 1.5%, and Nvidia climbed 2.1%, helping the chipmaker post its first record close since May.

Heavy Treasury selling, driven by borrowing needs, data centre demand and bond short-selling, has kept yields high even after a weak jobs report. As higher yields hurt defensive stocks and make bonds more attractive for income-seeking investors, Cramer believes the bond market may be a better warning sign for what comes next.

French bond yields hit a 2002 high

In Europe, French government bond yields rose as investors continued to worry about the country’s growing debt and the government’s ability to get its budget approved.

The 10-year French government bond yield rose to 4.873% in midday European trading, according to Tradeweb. It had touched 4.993% on Friday, its highest level since 2002.

The rise came after concerns that the French government’s latest budget proposal could struggle to pass through a deeply divided parliament.

German 10-year Bund yields, meanwhile, were little changed at 3.457%.

The gap between French and German 10-year bond yields stood at 140.44 basis points. The spread had jumped to 158.67 basis points on Friday, its highest level in nearly 15 years.

Investors are still waiting for clarity on France’s budget plans.

Spain faces election uncertainty

Spanish government bond yields also moved higher.

The 10-year Spanish yield rose 3.4 basis points to 4.119%. It had reached 4.219% on Friday, the highest level since December 2013.

The gap between Spanish and German 10-year yields widened to 66.10 basis points on Monday. However, it remained below Friday’s peak of 74.18 basis points.

The move came after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election for next month following protests over rising housing costs.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 29. Recent opinion polls suggest the vote could lead to a right-wing coalition between Spain’s main conservative People’s Party and the anti-immigration Vox party.

The possibility of a change in government has created uncertainty for investors already watching Spain’s economic and political situation closely.