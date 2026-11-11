US Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday after fresh inflation data showed that consumer prices increased more than economists had expected in October, WSJ reported. The latest figures raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may have to increase interest rates again, possibly at a faster pace.

Consumer prices increased 0.4% in October from the previous month, against economists’ expectations of a 0.3% rise. Core inflation, which does not include food and energy prices, also came in higher than expected.

The 10-year US Treasury yield briefly touched 5% following the report, putting further pressure on stock markets.

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Fed rate hike fears grow after inflation report

The hotter-than-expected inflation figures could strengthen the case for another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.

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Two senior Federal Reserve officials also made comments on Tuesday that pointed towards a tougher approach to controlling inflation.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan suggested that the central bank may need to consider raising interest rates at a faster pace.

A few hours before the inflation data was released, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would support a quarter-percentage-point rate increase at the central bank’s December 8-9 meeting, unless core inflation came in at 0.3% or higher.

The October reading met that condition.

“In that case, I believe a 50-basis-point hike in the policy rate should be considered at the December meeting,” Waller said at a conference in London hosted by King’s Business School and the Money Macro and Finance Society.

Waller also warned that sticking to a smaller rate increase could hurt the Fed’s credibility in its fight against inflation. He said inflation was still too high and appeared to be spreading across the economy.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan also signalled that the central bank could move faster with rate increases.

Speaking separately at an energy conference, Logan said it “may be possible to move more rapidly” than the pace suggested by the Fed’s recent decisions.

The central bank approved a quarter-percentage-point rate increase in September and kept rates unchanged at its October meeting.

Logan said she believed the Fed needed to raise interest rates by at least another half a percentage point before taking a break to assess the impact of its decisions.

“The goal should be to make policy modestly restrictive so we can sustainably deliver both maximum employment and stable prices,” Logan said.

Their comments added to concerns in financial markets. After the inflation report, traders began pricing in roughly a 10% chance of the Fed announcing a half-percentage-point rate increase next month.

Nasdaq leads losses as Nvidia shares fall nearly 5%

US stocks traded lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the losses. The index ended the session down 0.7%.

Nvidia shares also extended their losses from Monday, falling nearly 5%. The company has been under pressure amid a growing spy scandal involving its chief executive, Jensen Huang.

Other major US stock index futures also traded lower. E-mini Dow futures fell 0.20%, while E-mini S&P 500 futures declined 0.20%. E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.38%.

In other markets, crude oil futures slipped 0.41% to $86.49, while gold futures fell 1.84% to $4,038.80. Bitcoin edged up 0.12% to $73,763.

The European STOXX Europe 600 index moved in the opposite direction, gaining 0.41%.

The US 10-year Treasury note yield stood at 4.99%, up 0.10 percentage points, or 1.94%, according to the latest market data.

Anthropic targets $1.3 trillion valuation for IPO

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence company Anthropic is seeking a valuation of around $1.3 trillion in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The company is meeting potential investors this week, with its shares expected to begin trading on Thursday next week.

Anthropic’s targeted valuation is also much lower than the roughly $2 trillion figure that had been discussed a few months ago.

The IPO is being closely watched as a test of investor confidence in AI companies, particularly at a time when markets have become increasingly nervous about the money flowing into the sector.

Oil prices fall as Brent drops 3%

Oil prices moved lower on Tuesday despite the wider uncertainty in financial markets.

Brent crude futures fell 3% to trade near $89 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also declined, hovering around $84.50 per barrel.

Michelle Bowman warns higher yields could hurt the economy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman also expressed concern about inflation on Tuesday. However, she warned that tighter financial conditions could create problems for the US economy.

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Falling stock prices and rising bond yields could make borrowing more expensive and put pressure on economic activity.

Bowman said she expected inflation to cool next year, provided price pressures linked to the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure and the conflict in the Middle East ease.

“The trend is not on a downward trend for inflation, and I think that that should give us some pause as we think about the need to address inflation and at what pace and on what timeline,” Bowman said at an event organised by the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, Reuters reported.

She added, “I would let my colleagues’ statements speak for themselves, but certainly I think I gave an indication today that I think addressing inflation is the right move for us.”