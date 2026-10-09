US Treasury yields fell on Thursday, October 8, as strong demand at an auction of 30-year government bonds helped the market recover from recent selling pressure. It was only the second time this week that yields across most maturities had declined, showing that investors were still willing to buy long-term US government debt despite concerns over inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Earlier in the day, rising oil prices had put pressure on Treasury bonds. However, crude oil prices pulled back slightly after US President Donald Trump said Washington would not launch an attack on Iran before the November midterm elections.

The recovery in bond prices came after US government debt had faced heavy selling in recent sessions, pushing yields close to their highest levels in 24 years.

Fed official warns more rate hikes may be needed

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that further interest rate increases would probably be needed to bring inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target.

However, he also said there was “flexibility” over the pace of future increases.

Waller’s comments pushed short-term Treasury yields higher during the session. Two-year yields rose more quickly than 10-year yields, reflecting the market’s response to the possibility of further rate increases.

The difference between the two yields narrowed on Thursday, leaving the US Treasury yield curve flatter than before.

The gap between the two-year and 10-year yields fell to 47.1 basis points from 51.4 basis points. Earlier in the session, the gap had widened to 54.2 basis points, its largest since mid-August.

Oil prices remain a key concern for the bond market

Oil prices continued to play a major role in the movement of US Treasury yields, as higher energy costs raised concerns about inflation.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, settled 3.7% higher at $103.92 a barrel. US crude futures ended the session up 3.4% at $91.17 a barrel.

Both contracts had risen by as much as $5 a barrel at one point during the session as concerns persisted over oil supplies from the Middle East.

Higher oil prices can push up fuel, transport and production costs, making it harder for inflation to fall. If inflation remains high, the Federal Reserve may have to keep interest rates elevated or raise them further. That can put pressure on Treasury bond prices and push yields higher.

US stocks fall as oil prices surge

US stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Semiconductor stocks came under heavy selling pressure, while investors also weighed rising tensions in the Middle East and prepared for the upcoming corporate earnings season.

The Nasdaq Composite suffered the biggest loss among the three major US stock indexes. The technology-heavy index fell just two days after closing at a record high. The S&P 500 also ended lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a small gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.77 points, or 0.10%, to close at 51,231.64. The S&P 500 fell 36.41 points, or 0.47%, to 7,765.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 345.35 points, or 1.25%, to 27,193.34.

US 10-year Treasury yield falls after hitting 24-year high

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury fell 5 basis points to 5.227% in afternoon trading on Thursday, after touching a 24-year high on Wednesday.

The 30-year Treasury yield also declined, falling 5.9 basis points to 5.602%. Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury yield, which is closely linked to expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, slipped 1.3 basis points to 4.751%.

Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. When investors buy bonds, their prices rise and yields fall. When bond prices decline, yields rise.

The fall in yields on Thursday suggested that investors were returning to the market after the recent selloff. Strong demand at the 30-year Treasury auction played a major role in the recovery.

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Strong demand at 30-year bond auction lifts Treasury prices

The US government’s latest auction of 30-year Treasury bonds attracted solid demand, easing concerns about whether investors would continue buying long-term government debt at higher yields.

The bonds were sold at a yield of 5.618%, below the rate expected when bidding closed. This meant investors were willing to buy the bonds without demanding a higher return than the government had anticipated.

Demand was also reflected in the bid-to-cover ratio, which measures the amount of bids received compared with the amount of bonds offered. The ratio stood at 2.54, above the average of 2.41 recorded across the previous six auctions.

Foreign and other indirect investors also took a larger share of the sale. Indirect bids accounted for 72.3% of the bonds offered, compared with an average of 69.1% over the previous six auctions.

Why US Treasury yields have climbed

The rise in bond yields reflects several concerns, including inflation, expectations of higher interest rates and increased borrowing by companies investing in AI.

Speaking to CNBC, David Zervos, a veteran Wall Street figure, said the Federal Reserve and other central banks had responded to the recent increase in short-term interest rates. However, he argued that longer-term expectations for interest rates and inflation had not changed much.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates in September for the first time in three years. Central bank officials signalled this week that more increases could follow before the end of the year.

Markets are also preparing for another possible rate hike in December. Traders in federal funds futures are pricing in a more than 82% chance that the Fed will raise borrowing costs at its December meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates tend to push up borrowing costs across the economy. The increase in Treasury yields has already affected the housing market, with demand for home loans falling as mortgage rates have climbed to their highest levels in nearly three years.

AI spending is adding to pressure on bond yields

Increased corporate spending on artificial intelligence was another factor pushing up real interest rates across global markets. Companies are spending heavily to build data centres and other infrastructure needed to support AI. Much of this investment is being funded through borrowing, adding to demand for money and contributing to pressure on interest rates.