US Treasury yields could remain high for the rest of the decade as inflation, expected Federal Reserve rate hikes and concerns over the country’s growing debt keep borrowing costs elevated, according to a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

US Treasury yields are trading near multi-decade highs, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield at 5.242%, according to CNBC Bond Quotes. The 2-year Treasury yield is around 4.79%, while the 5-year yield stands at 5.02%. The 30-year Treasury yield is higher at 5.60%.

Economists do not see the recent rise in long-term Treasury yields to their highest levels in about 25 years as a temporary jump that will fade once inflation cools. Instead, they expect yields to remain high even if some of the factors pushing up prices, such as higher oil costs due to the war with Iran, ease in the coming months.

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The outlook matters because Treasury yields influence borrowing costs across the US economy. Higher yields can push up mortgage rates, make it more expensive for companies to borrow money and increase the government’s interest payments on its debt. Interest payments on the US national debt now exceed military spending.

Why rising yields are forcing mortgage investors to hedge

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen by about 130 basis points since late February, while the 30-year yield has climbed 100 basis points, according to Reuters.

The rise in borrowing costs has also pushed 30-year mortgage rates to nearly a three-year high of 7.4%. As a result, many homeowners are holding on to their existing home loans instead of refinancing them, a move they often make when interest rates fall.

As interest rates rise, mortgage-backed securities (MBS) can become more sensitive to further increases in yields. These securities are made up of pools of thousands of home loans. Investors receive money from the principal and interest payments homeowners make every month.

However, the expected life of these securities changes with interest rates because homeowners’ decisions to refinance their loans affect when investors receive their money back.

When rates rise, refinancing becomes less attractive for homeowners. This means mortgage investors may have to wait longer to recover their money, increasing the time their investments remain exposed to interest rate changes.

Investors often respond by selling Treasury futures or buying interest rate swaps, in which they exchange a fixed interest payment for a floating rate. This process is known as convexity hedging and helps investors manage the interest rate risk of their holdings.

10-year Treasury yield forecast raised sharply

The latest Wall Street Journal survey, conducted from October 2 to 7, found that economists expect the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to end 2026 at 5.1%. This is up from their July forecast of 4.4%.

Economists also raised their forecasts for yields in 2027. They now expect the 10-year Treasury yield to reach 4.96% by the middle of next year and stand at 4.78% at the end of 2027. In July, they had projected yields of 4.3% and 4.26%, respectively, for those periods.

The rise in yields since the start of summer has been driven by a combination of stronger economic growth, fresh inflation concerns and worries about the US government’s financial position.

These factors have also forced economists to rethink how much investors will be willing to pay for US government bonds. Bond prices fall when their yields rise.

Fed may need more rate hikes to control inflation

According to a WSJ economist, the Federal Reserve has fallen behind in its fight against inflation, even after raising interest rates last month for the first time in three years.

According to them, a single rate increase will not be enough to bring inflation under control. Fed’s September projections appeared to recognise the need for tighter monetary policy, with its benchmark federal-funds rate expected to rise above 4% this year and remain at that level through 2027.

Treasury yields are closely linked to expectations about the Fed’s future interest rate decisions. If investors believe the central bank will keep rates higher for longer, they may demand higher returns to hold longer-term government bonds.

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Oil prices may cool, but inflation will remain a concern

The higher yield forecasts come even though economists have made relatively few changes to their expectations for economic growth and inflation.

Much of the recent increase in inflation has been linked to higher oil prices following the war with Iran. Economists expect oil prices to ease from current levels.

They forecast that the US oil-price benchmark will end 2026 at $88 a barrel, compared with $91.85 on Friday. They also expect prices to fall below $80 a barrel by July next year.

As oil prices ease, economists expect inflation to come down gradually.

The survey forecasts that the US consumer-price index (CPI) will rise 3.5% in December 2026, slow to 2.6% by June 2027 and reach 2.3% by the end of 2027. These projections have changed little from the previous survey three months ago.

The personal-consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which the Federal Reserve uses as its main inflation measure, is expected to fall to 2.4% by the end of 2027 from 3.5% at the end of this year.

However, experts believe Treasury yields may remain high even as inflation cools, with concerns over rising US debt and heavy investment in AI infrastructure keeping borrowing costs elevated. The 10-year Treasury yield is expected to stay around 5.2% through 2028 before easing to 5% by the end of 2029.

Economists raise US growth forecast for 2026

Economists have also become more optimistic about US economic growth this year. They now expect gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 2.4% in 2026, compared with their July forecast of 2.1%. Early data suggests that the economy may have grown at an annualised rate of more than 3% in the third quarter.

However, economists expect growth to slow after this year. Their projections suggest the US economy will expand by around 2.1% to 2.2% annually for the remainder of the decade.

Despite the stronger growth outlook, economists do not expect major changes in the labour market. On average, they expect unemployment to remain around 4.2% through 2029. The unemployment rate stood at 4.2% in September.

They also see little change in the risk of a recession over the next 12 months. Economists put the probability of a US recession at 24%, compared with 25% in the July survey.