Two big voices on Wall Street are warning about rising bond yields. BMO Global Asset Management’s Earl Davis sees the 30-year US Treasury yield crossing 6% as “inevitable”. Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer fears a milder repeat of 2022 could lie ahead. So why are stocks still climbing?

Davis: 6% on the 30-year is “inevitable”

The spike in the 30-year bond yield in the last 30 days is notable. Another 30-odd-point rise will make the 30-year note touch the 6% mark. Davis said he sees the 30-year US Treasury yield crossing 6% as “inevitable” and likely within October, as bond-market volatility creates a cycle driving rates higher, reports Bloomberg.

The 30-year yield is steady at 5.67%, after hitting a high of 5.7%. Over the past month, it has edged up by 0.42 points, and it is 0.94 points higher than a year ago.

ALSO READ US stocks overvalued? Shiller PE ratio crosses 40 for only the second time in history

Timmer’s warning: a milder 2022 could return

When yields rise, valuations of stocks take the first and biggest hit. So how bad could it get? Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments, explains.

Start with the simple math. Timmer says that if yields keep rising, the DCF model points to a decline in the present value of future cash flows, all else being equal. But all else is not equal. In his words, “earnings are booming.” That means the stock market can withstand a P/E derating without sliding into a bear market.

Why does 2022 still matter? Timmer says the P/E ratio fell 33% that year, while earnings grew only 8% and were decelerating from the post-COVID recovery. The result was a 28% bear market driven entirely by contracting multiples.

He fears a milder repeat could lie ahead if this bond bear market continues.

Can earnings save the day? Timmer believes they can. As long as earnings keep growing at double digits, he says, the damage to price could be modest.

Here is his example. Using the Fed model, which compares equity valuation to bond valuation, a 10-year yield of 6% suggests an equity P/E ratio of 16x. It is currently 19-20x. A 4-point drop in the P/E ratio is a 20% valuation haircut.

If 30% earnings growth offsets it, Timmer says, we could be spared the kind of drawdown seen in 2022. Maybe a 2022 echo or aftershock.

Yields are climbing, and so are stocks

US Treasury yields are moving up. So are stocks. That combination is making investors nervous.

Rising bond yields are threatening the stock market, but so far the impact has been muted. Wall Street keeps climbing, with both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 near all-time highs.

The US 10-year Treasury yield is hovering around 5.32%, after touching a high of 5.35%. That keeps it near its highest level since 2002.

Is this a bubble waiting to burst?

Concerns are rising that the market may be in a bubble waiting to burst, especially with yields increasing. The Shiller PE ratio has surpassed 40, the level last seen before the dot-com crash. The only silver lining seems to be the market getting hopeful about earnings driving future performance. Timmer, however, is not worried about valuations.

“In terms of valuation, the forward cap-weighted P/E ratio is now a mere 19.7x, and the equal-weighted index is an even more modest 17.3x. Whatever you want to call this cycle, it isn’t a bubble. Bubbles are all about valuation, and what we have now is the opposite of the first two years of this cyclical bull, when multiples boomed while earnings lagged,” says Timmer.

Two things holding stocks up

Equities are not cracking despite rising yields, likely for two reasons: robust earnings expectations and an equally strong US GDP growth rate. S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) grew 51% in the second quarter from a year earlier and 26% over the past four quarters.

Yields may rise due to various reasons, with current sentiment indicating that strong economic growth can contribute to higher rates. The AI boom has significantly boosted corporate revenues and profits, especially in the tech sector. GDP growth remains robust, and the unemployment rate is slightly above 4%, suggesting a healthy economy.

Strong earnings are the cushion, for now

Rising rates do not signal an imminent market crash or recession. Stocks remain resilient despite the bond market’s troubles, though investors should not ignore the risks.

Davis says 6% is coming. Timmer says valuations will feel it first. For now, booming earnings and solid GDP growth are keeping the market steady. Whether earnings can keep up will decide how much damage, if any, follows.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.