The US midterm elections could give fresh momentum to a shift already underway in the stock market, with healthcare emerging as a potential investment opportunity in the next phase of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, according to Goldman Sachs.

Lou Miller, global head of Custom Basket Trading at Goldman Sachs FICC and Equities, believes healthcare could offer investors a combination of defensive characteristics and the potential for faster earnings growth. His assessment comes as investors reassess their exposure to AI-related stocks and look beyond the companies that benefited from the first wave of spending on the technology.

Speaking on Goldman Sachs’ “The Markets” podcast, published on November 6, Miller said the midterm elections could reinforce the rotation in equities. However, he noted that the shift had already begun before voters went to the polls.

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“I think the next leg of the AI trade is actually healthcare,” Miller said.

His says that the AI investment opportunity could gradually move beyond companies that build data centres, supply chips and provide networking equipment to businesses that use the technology to improve products and services. Healthcare, particularly medical tools and diagnostics, is one area where this adoption could create new growth opportunities.

Miller also sees healthcare as a potentially defensive sector because of its historically limited correlation with AI-related stocks. This could make it attractive to investors looking for earnings growth as well as some protection against market volatility.

Why does Goldman Sachs see healthcare as the next AI trade?

The first phase of the AI investment boom was driven by demand for the infrastructure needed to develop and operate AI systems. Data centres, computing equipment, memory chips and optical networking companies attracted strong investor interest as technology firms increased their spending on AI capacity.

That trade has since faced questions about the returns companies can generate from large investments. Investors have also raised concerns about competition from open-source AI models and the ability of capital markets to fund the scale of infrastructure spending.

Miller said the correction in several parts of the AI infrastructure trade had been sharper than he expected. According to figures he cited, the following categories had fallen from their respective highs earlier in 2026:

AI-related stock category Decline from market highs Data centre stocks 36% Memory stocks 42% Optical networking stocks 46% NeoCloud stocks 57%

These declines do not represent losses across the entire AI sector. They refer to the respective categories and market highs cited by Miller.

The correction has also changed how investors value these businesses. Miller said the valuation multiple for the data centre trade had fallen to about half its June level. He described the decline as a reset that had brought valuations to healthier levels.

He also sees an opportunity in the lower expectations. “The bar is much, much lower for surprises,” Miller said, pointing to the possibility of positive developments supporting parts of the trade.

According to Miller, the next phase of AI investing could extend beyond infrastructure providers. Healthcare companies are increasingly adopting AI in areas such as medical tools and diagnostics, potentially creating opportunities for businesses that apply the technology rather than develop the underlying models.

Miller said healthcare companies had started moving from facing headwinds to benefiting from new opportunities at the tools and diagnostics level. He sees both cyclical and secular factors supporting the sector.

Cyclical factors are linked to shorter-term changes in the economy and business environment, while secular factors refer to longer-term trends that can shape an industry’s growth. In healthcare, wider technology adoption and the use of AI could provide a longer-term growth driver.

Goldman Sachs also expects healthcare to be among the relatively few sectors that could record accelerating earnings growth next year. The combination of potential earnings improvement and defensive characteristics makes the sector worth watching as investors reconsider their portfolios.

What does the post-midterm market shift mean for investors?

The midterm elections are taking place against a broader market backdrop in which investors have become more cautious. Miller said the second half of 2026 had been difficult for active investors. Positioning in Goldman Sachs’ prime book, measured through beta-adjusted net exposure, had fallen to very low levels compared with historical levels.

The election results could reinforce the rotation towards different parts of the market. But Miller cautioned that investors should not assume every traditionally defensive sector is automatically a safe investment.

Consumer staples, for instance, have long attracted investors seeking relatively stable earnings during periods of economic uncertainty. These companies sell everyday products, which can make demand less sensitive to economic changes than demand for some discretionary goods.

However, high valuations can reduce the appeal of such stocks. “Expensive defensives I don’t think are defensive,” Miller said.

He pointed to the earnings yield and dividend yield of consumer staples. According to Miller, the sector’s earnings yield was half the yield on high-yield bonds, while its dividend yield was also half the yield on the 10-year US Treasury.

The comparisons suggest that investors may not be receiving enough return for the price they pay for some traditional defensive stocks. A sector’s defensive reputation does not automatically make its shares attractive at every valuation.

Miller suggested that investors also examine factors such as business quality, free cash flow yield, earnings yield and balance-sheet strength. These measures could help identify companies better placed to withstand a slower-growth environment.

Miller said he favoured the S&P 500 excluding AI-related stocks, arguing that investors could find high-quality businesses with attractive balance sheets and earnings growth prospects without paying the premium attached to some popular defensive stocks.

He compared paying around 25 times earnings for certain consumer businesses with buying companies at a high-teen earnings multiple that could deliver low-teen earnings growth. He described the latter as quality compounders that could offer a relatively safe option over the next six months.

Miller is not advising investors to sell all AI stocks or buy every healthcare stock. He believes investors should look for companies with reasonable valuations, strong earnings prospects and the ability to generate cash as market trends change.

Investors should also watch employment data, inflation, geopolitical developments and the remaining corporate earnings announcements. The US Federal Reserve’s December 9 policy decision is another key event on Miller’s watchlist. Interest-rate expectations can influence equity valuations, borrowing costs and the prices investors are willing to pay for future earnings.

The AI investment cycle could therefore enter a different phase. The first wave rewarded companies that built the infrastructure behind the technology. The next could bring greater attention to businesses that use AI to improve their operations, products and services.

Healthcare is one sector Goldman Sachs believes could benefit from this shift. Its potential appeal lies in combining AI-led growth opportunities with earnings characteristics that may offer some resilience during a slower-growth period.

For investors, the key question is whether healthcare companies can translate AI adoption into measurable business gains and sustained earnings growth. Miller’s comments suggest that the sector deserves closer attention, but they do not guarantee that healthcare stocks will outperform or that every company in the sector will benefit.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.