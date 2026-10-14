The possibility of a US Fed rate hike in October has increased. Here is what the data shows. In September, the Consumer Price Index increased by 0.6% and by 3.7% year-over-year. The index for all items excluding food and energy rose 0.3% in September, up 2.6% annually.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September. The report gives insight into how inflationary pressures have spread across food, shelter, and other sectors of the economy.

US inflation rate tops forecasts

The US annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.7% in September 2026, up from 3.4% in each of the previous two months. It was also above market forecasts of 3.6%.

The all-items index rose 3.7% for the 12 months ending September. That is a larger increase than the 3.4% increase reported for the 12 months ending in August.

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis in September, after rising 0.4% in August. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 3.7% before seasonal adjustment.

US inflation data for September 2026

Inflation indicator September 2026 Previous reading Annual CPI inflation 3.7% (Market forecast 3.60%) 3.4% (August) Monthly CPI inflation 0.60% 0.4% (August) Annual core CPI inflation 2.60% 2.4% (August) Monthly core CPI inflation 0.30% 0.3% (August) Monthly energy index 5.20% +2.1% (August) Annual energy index 20.40% —

Source: BLS

Core inflation edged up too

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3% in September, as it did in August. Over the year, the all items less food and energy index rose 2.6%, following a 2.4% increase over the 12 months ending August.

The energy index increased 5.2 percent over the month following a 2.1-percent increase in August. The energy index increased 20.4 percent for the 12 months ending September.

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US Fed Rate Action

The US central bank increased its policy rate by 0.25% to the 3.75%-4.00% range last month. Before today’s announcement, traders were predicting a 78% likelihood that the Fed will maintain rates during its October 27-28 meeting, an increase from 53% previously. They also anticipate roughly 79 basis points of tightening by late 2027, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

After the US CPI data was released, the probability of rate hike is rising, while the chances for rate pause has declined to 65%.

Will hotter inflation change the Fed’s October call?

Inflation is running hotter than forecast, and the Fed has already raised rates once. Traders, however, still saw a pause in October as the most likely outcome before the data. What they do expect is more tightening, building up to roughly 79 basis points by late 2027.

Post the announcement of US CPI data for September, the US stock futures were trading in the red on Wednesday.

The dollar index gained to trade around 102.65 on Wednesday after retreating in the previous session, while gold and silver were under pressure.

Disclaimer: The data and information provided in this article are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Market forecasts and analyst views expressed herein are subject to change without notice and may not materialise. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses arising from the use of this information.