A stronger dollar and rising US bond yields are putting pressure on gold and silver, with gold slipping below $4,000 an ounce and silver approaching $50.

One US data point can move markets across the world. One of those economic indicators is US inflation, which has significant relevance for financial markets globally. The recent US CPI data, released on Tuesday, changed the equation for bond yields and the US dollar. It even repriced the precious metals, gold and silver.

What did the data show?

Headline inflation eased to 0.4% in October, from 0.6% in September. Still, markets reacted negatively as it remained above market expectations of 0.3%. Meanwhile, core CPI inflation was unexpectedly unchanged at 0.3%, also above forecasts of 0.2%.

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Core inflation leaves out food and fuel prices. It shows the underlying price pressure. One number is missing. The annual inflation data was not published, and this will keep the markets guessing.

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Is sticky inflation pushing the Fed to hike?

What has emerged? Inflation in the US remains sticky. All eyes will be on the US Fed as to how it tames it. An aggressive rate hike campaign is what the markets are staring at.

Increasing hawkish signals are emerging from Fed policymakers. Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated that a 50-basis-point increase in December could be justified. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan supported at least two more 25-basis-point hikes as inflationary pressures persist.

Markets are currently pricing in approximately a 100% probability of a rate increase next month, with further tightening in January and potentially April also being considered.

One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. So 50 basis points is half a percentage point.

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Where is oil heading?

How has stickiness in inflation changed the dynamics for the bond market, the dollar, gold and silver? But before that, let us look at oil. After all, it sits at the centre of it all.

Brent crude rose above $93 per barrel on Thursday, recouping some losses from earlier in the week. The US and Iran remain deadlocked in negotiations while avoiding further escalation. Despite this, the international oil benchmark remains more than 20% below its October peak, as crude supply flows from the Middle East continue to recover.

Market reaction to US inflation data

Indicator Latest level / movement Brent crude Above $93/barrel 10-year US Treasury yield Near 5% 30-year US Treasury yield Around 5.35% US Dollar Index Just below 103 Gold (spot) $3,926/ounce Silver (spot) Near $50/ounce

Source: Trading Economics

Why are bond yields rising?

The bond market is the first to feel it. Investors dump bonds, sensing an increase in interest rates. That pushes yields higher.

Why? When bond prices fall, yields rise. Think of a seesaw.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note has jumped over 5% during Thursday’s post-holiday session, holding onto gains from earlier in the week amid growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate hikes. The 30-year US Treasury note hovers around 5.37%.

Is the dollar the next domino?

Higher yields are lifting the dollar, on the back of rates rising in the future. The US dollar index hovered just below 103 on Thursday after gaining more than 1% over the previous two sessions, reaching its highest level since April 2025 amid growing expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The rally was supported by October inflation data that came in above market forecasts, alongside increasingly hawkish remarks from Fed policymakers.

Why are gold and silver under pressure?

A stronger dollar is the pain point for the metals. Gold weakened below $4,000 an ounce to trade at $3,926 on Thursday, sliding for the third straight session as a stronger US dollar weighed on the precious metal. Silver fell toward $50 an ounce.

Why do higher rates hurt gold? Gold pays no interest. When safer assets like US bonds give about 5%, holding gold costs investors more in lost income. Many then sell gold or avoid buying it.

Why does a stronger dollar hurt gold? Gold is priced in dollars. When the dollar rises, gold becomes costlier for buyers using other currencies, which can reduce demand.

What does this mean for Indian gold buyers?

Gold and silver prices in India follow the global dollar price, but the rupee and import duties also matter. A weaker rupee can soften a global fall, and a stronger rupee can deepen it. So a fall in global gold does not always mean an equal fall in Indian prices.

Prices can swing sharply around Fed decisions and inflation data. Staggering purchases over time, instead of buying all at once, is one way to deal with this. Please keep an eye on the Fed’s December meeting, the dollar index and the rupee.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Gold, silver and other financial market investments are subject to market risks. Readers should consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.