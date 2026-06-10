The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May, offering insights into how inflationary pressures have moved across food, shelter, and other areas of the economy.

The annual inflation rate in the US rose to 4.2% in May 2026, marking its highest level since April 2023, from 3.8% in April and in line with market expectations. This represents the third consecutive monthly acceleration in headline inflation, with energy costs jumping 23.5% vs 17.9% in April, due to the energy shock triggered by the conflict with Iran. Gasoline prices soared 40.5%, after a 28.4% gain.

“The real market mover is the softer core CPI at 0.2% month-on-month, below the 0.3% forecast and well below the previous 0.4%. That tells investors that underlying inflation pressure is cooling, even if the headline number is still sticky.

For the market, this is broadly dollar negative, gold positive, and mixed for oil. The dollar loses support because rate-cut expectations can rebuild, gold benefits from lower yield pressure, while oil remains driven more by geopolitics and supply risk than CPI alone. The key message is simple: inflation is not dead, but this print gives the Fed less reason to sound aggressively hawkish,” says Waleed Said, Technical analyst at GivTrade.

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The upcoming FOMC meeting on June 16-17, chaired by new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, is expected to maintain steady interest rates. But how the sentiments around the rate hike in the months ahead change remains to be seen. If inflation remains sticky, the US Fed may be forced to hike rates by December.

US CPI May Numbers

Core consumer prices in the United States, which exclude food and energy, rose by 0.2% from the previous month in May 2026, following a 0.4% advance in April and slightly below market expectations of a 0.3% increase. Prices increased in communication, airline fares, medical care, personal care, and recreation, but decreased in motor vehicle insurance, household furnishings, and new vehicles.

The all items index rose 4.2 percent for the 12 months ending May, after rising 3.8 percent for the 12 months ending April. The all items less food and energy index rose 2.9 percent over the year, following a 2.8-percent increase over the 12 months ending April.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in May, after rising 0.6 percent in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 4.2 percent before seasonal adjustment.

The energy index increased 23.5 percent for the 12 months ending May. The food index increased 3.1 percent over the last year.

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.2 percent in May. The index for energy rose 3.9 percent in May, after rising 3.8 percent in April and 10.9 percent in March. The energy index accounted for over sixty percent of the monthly all-items increase. The index for shelter also increased in May, rising 0.3 percent. The food index increased 0.2 percent over the month as the food at home index rose 0.1 percent and the food away from home index increased 0.3 percent.

Indexes that increased over the month include communication, airline fares, medical care, personal care, and recreation. Conversely, the indexes for motor vehicle insurance, household furnishings and operations, and new vehicles were among the major indexes that decreased in May.

Disclaimer: The data and information provided in this article are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Market forecasts and analyst views expressed herein are subject to change without notice and may not materialise. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses arising from the use of this information.