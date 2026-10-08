American depositary receipts (ADR) of Indian IT companies Infosys and Wipro fell on Wall Street on Thursday as investors remained worried about recent immigration changes artificial intelligence and economic uncertainty.

Infosys ADR hit a new 52-week low of $10.28. At 11:17 am ET, the stock was trading at $10.28, down $0.28, or 2.70%. The company’s market value is around $41.62 billion. The stock has fallen 39.68% so far this year. Wipro ADR was also lower. At 11:17 am ET, it was trading at $1.62, down $0.05, or 2.99%.

Why are IT stocks falling?

Indian IT companies are also facing uncertainty over changes in US immigration policy. The US government is suspending Microsoft, Adobe and several large IT companies from a programme that allows skilled foreign workers to gain permanent residency. Senior US officials announced the move on Thursday, citing alleged fraud and saying the government wants companies to hire more American workers.

“Our message to Microsoft is: You’re a great American company, but you’ve got to hire great American workers,” US Vice President JD Vance said. The US is a major market for Indian IT companies. Any changes in US technology spending, AI adoption or immigration rules could therefore affect the sector’s growth.

Indian IT stocks have been under pressure as investors worry that companies are cutting back on technology spending because of economic uncertainty. There are also growing concerns about how artificial intelligence could affect traditional IT services.

Infosys has earlier cut its revenue growth forecast for the full financial year. It now expects revenue to grow 1.5% to 3% in constant currency terms. After adjusting for mergers and acquisitions, the range is -0.2% to 1.3%.

TCS results in focus

The fall in Indian IT ADRs comes as Tata Consultancy Services announces its second-quarter results in India. TCS said its annualised AI revenue rose to $3.1 billion in the September quarter from $2.6 billion in the previous quarter. The company’s consolidated revenue rose 11.2% year-on-year to Rs 731.88 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of Rs 731.48 billion, according to LSEG data.

TCS’ results are also giving investors a closer look at how much Indian IT companies are gaining from the growing demand for AI services. Other major IT companies are expected to report that AI-related revenue now makes up a double-digit share of their total revenue. The Tata Group firm is the first major Indian IT company to report its results in the current earnings season. Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra are expected to announce their results in the coming weeks.

US stocks also under pressure

The fall in Indian IT ADRs comes as the US stock market also traded lower. At 11:20 am ET, the S&P 500 was down 0.2% and was heading for its second straight decline after hitting a record high on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 4 points, or less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4%.

Higher oil prices also weighed on stocks. Brent crude rose 4.6% to $104.77 a barrel as uncertainty over the war with Iran continued to affect global energy markets.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

