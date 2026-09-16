US FED Reserve FOMC Meeting 2026 Live Updates: Will Kevin Warsh deliver a 25-bps or 50-bps hike?
US FED Reserve Meeting 2026 Live Updates | US Federal Rate Decision Today Live Updates: Markets anticipate a 25-bps rate hike with a 92.5% probability. The decision is due Wednesday, September 16, 2026, amid calls for lower rates and rising Treasury yields.
US Fed meeting Live updates: Fed rate decision due Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
CME: 92.5% probability of a rate hike as of 1 p.m. IST
Markets expect a 25-bps hike to 3.75%-4.00%
Decision due at 2 p.m. EDT (11:30 p.m. IST) after the two-day meeting
Trump had expected Kevin Warsh to cut rates and has criticised the Fed for not doing so
Trump pushes for lower rates, saying the US should have the world’s lowest interest rate on Monday. He also said that he is unsure whether the Fed will raise rates this week
Meanwhile,10-year US Treasury yield hits 19-year high and yield rises ahead of the Fed’s rate decision
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has resisted giving markets forward guidance on rates
Warsh prefers policymakers to debate the economic data at FOMC meetings
If rates are hiked, it will be the first since July 2023
Live Updates
1- US Fed meeting 2026: Date, time and where to watch in India and US 2- US Fed Meeting Outcome
16:45 (IST)
16 Sep 2026
US Fed Meeting Live updates: Trump administration’s Fed pressure continues
The Trump administration has launched a criminal probe into former Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom President Donald Trump repeatedly criticised during his tenure. The administration is also seeking to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Meanwhile, key Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett argued against a rate hike on Tuesday, while saying the White House would “understand and respect the decision” if policymakers raise rates.
16:42 (IST)
16 Sep 2026
US Fed Meeting Live updates: Fed rate hike would mark first increase since 2023
If policymakers vote to raise rates on Wednesday, it would be the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike since 2023, when the central bank was battling post-pandemic inflation. The move could also intensify tensions with US President Donald Trump, who has been pressuring the independent central bank to lower borrowing costs to support economic activity.
16:42 (IST)
16 Sep 2026
US Fed Meeting Live updates: ‘Inflation is still well above the 2% target’
“It is an about-face, but not a surprise. Inflation is still well above the 2% target,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG to AFP. It has spread across the economy and is becoming embedded in consumer and firm behaviour — exactly what the Fed must prevent.”
16:41 (IST)
16 Sep 2026
US Fed Meeting Live updates: US inflation remains above Fed’s 2% target
The world’s largest economy has been grappling with years of elevated inflation, with prices also facing pressure from tariffs, geopolitical developments and the ongoing AI boom. August’s consumer inflation index came in at 3.4%, unchanged from the previous month and still well above the Federal Reserve’s long-term 2% target.
16:40 (IST)
16 Sep 2026
US Fed Meeting Live updates: Markets price in 92% chance of hike
According to CME’s FedWatch tool, investors are assigning more than a 92% probability to a 25-basis-point rate hike this week. If delivered, it would mark the US central bank’s first rate increase since 2023.
16:40 (IST)
16 Sep 2026
US Fed Meeting Live updates: US Fed rate decision awaited
The US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting began on Tuesday, with the 12-member voting committee set to announce its rate decision on Wednesday at 11:30 PM IST. Markets are widely expecting a 25-basis-point rate hike.