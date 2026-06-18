The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting, the first chaired by Kevin Warsh after he took over as Fed chair in May. The decision itself was widely expected but Warsh’s first press conference gave us clues about how he plans to lead the central bank. He indicated during the press conference a review of several long-standing Fed practices, defended changes to the policy statement, questioned the usefulness of the dot plot and stressed the Fed’s commitment to fighting inflation.

Here are 10 key takeaways from Warsh’s first appearance before reporters as Fed chair:

Fed launches five task forces

One of Warsh’s biggest announcements was the creation of five task forces that will review major areas of the central bank’s work, including communications, the Fed’s balance sheet, data sources, productivity and jobs, and inflation frameworks.

“For each of these independent task forces, I’m enlisting some of the very best minds, both inside and outside the economics profession,” he said. The groups are expected to begin work in the coming weeks, release early findings in the fall and complete their work by the end of the year.

A leadership change means a chance to rethink the Fed

Warsh made it clear that he sees his appointment as an opportunity to review how the central bank operates. He said the Fed will work on implementing changes that “might improve the conduct of monetary policy.” “A change in leadership is a natural and timely opportunity to reaffirm its mission, to review current practices and to consider whether those practices best meet our objectives,” he stated.

The Fed’s policy statement is now shorter and simpler

The policy statement released after the meeting was noticeably shorter than those issued under former chair Jerome Powell. Warsh defended the change. “It’s a bit shorter, a bit simpler, and it dispenses with some older language. That statement just gives you the facts as best we can judge it.” The goal, he said is to make the Fed’s message easier to understand and focused on what policymakers know today rather than what might happen in the future.

Forward guidance has been dropped

The Fed has also removed “forward guidance” from its statement. This refers to language that gives markets hints about where interest rates may go next. Warsh said policymakers agreed it was no longer useful. “Absent also is so-called forward guidance, which we agreed was not well suited to the current policy conjuncture.” He later explained that markets should focus more on economic data and less on trying to predict the Fed’s next move.

Warsh added, “I think the financial markets work less efficiently when they ask a question, ‘how will the Federal Reserve react to that incoming information?’. The more that markets are paying attention to what’s happening in the real economy, deciding what’s good data and what’s less good data, the more financial markets can price what they believe is the most likely.”

Inflation remains the Fed’s top priority

Warsh repeatedly returned to the issue of inflation during the press conference. When asked about the long-term inflation outlook, he stuck closely to the official policy statement. “That’s what we’re prepared to say about inflation.” However, he strongly emphasised the Fed’s commitment to keeping prices under control. The commitment to deliver is strong, unanimous and unambiguous. And that’s, I think, an important message we’ve missed for five years. And we’re going to fix that.”

Warsh did not submit a dot plot projection

One of the most surprising disclosures was that Warsh chose not to submit his own interest-rate forecast for the Fed’s famous “dot plot.” He added, “I did not submit a dot. For me, it’s not helpful in the conduct of policy.” The dot plot shows where Fed officials expect interest rates to be in the future and is closely watched by investors. Warsh said the entire communications framework, including dot plots, press conferences and meeting documents, could be reviewed later this year.

“I suspect by year end, as I mentioned in my opening statements, there’ll be a review about communications. Broadly, press conferences, dots, meetings and the like. Transcripts, minutes. This will be part of that.” Still, he said other policymakers will continue submitting their projections. “But between now and then, I would continue to expect colleagues to submit their SEPs.”

Press conferences will stay, but only when they matter

Warsh said press conferences remain an important way to communicate with households and businesses. He described them as a “very useful way” to communicate with the public. But he also suggested they should happen when the Fed has meaningful news to share.

He told reporters, “When you have one, you want to make sure you have something important to say. Today, I think we had something important to say about our commitment to deliver on price stability, our commitment to rethink practices.” He also hinted that additional changes may be announced in the future.”I expect more changes to come. And, some of those might well be worthy of a press conference.”

Policymakers were united on keeping rates unchanged

Warsh said there was little disagreement over the decision to leave interest rates unchanged. “There was one proposal on the table. There was no discussion of any other proposals. The discussion on that proposal, I would say, was quite limited. The group was unanimous and unambiguous on it,” he added. The committee, he said, had “a good family fight” over the course of several days.

AI is creating both opportunities and risks

Artificial intelligence was another topic discussed during the meeting. “It is filled with both a huge opportunity and with risks. I take both of those very seriously.” Warsh said investments in AI infrastructure and data centers are already contributing to economic growth. “With respect to AI and the growth of data centers and infrastructure around it, we’re counting the demand side, and it is no doubt showing up in GDP figures.” At the same time, he said it is still difficult to know how quickly AI will improve productivity and boost the economy’s ability to produce more goods and services.

The labour market looks stable and the Fed remains independent

Warsh said most policymakers believe the US labour market remains in good shape. “What’s happening over three or six months matters more than any one data point, any one data release, and I’d say the jobs data has been moving in a good direction,” he said

He also discussed his meetings with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, saying the two have met three times since he became chair. “The long tradition at the central Bank is that the Fed chairman and the Treasury secretary meet weekly. I think they’re very useful discussions.”

At the same time, he stressed that the central bank remains independent from the government. “Monetary policy is independent in the conduct of what we do. But that doesn’t mean we’re not interested in what’s happening with the fiscal authorities.” When asked whether he had met President Donald Trump since taking office, Warsh declined to answer directly. “On the president, I don’t have anything for you.”