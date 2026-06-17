US Fed Meeting 2026 Live: The Federal Reserve‘s June policy meeting is drawing extra attention as it marks Kevin Warsh‘s first meeting as Fed Chair. Investors will be closely watching the Fed’s updated Summary of Economic Projections and the dot plot, which provide policymakers’ latest views on inflation, economic growth, unemployment and the future path of interest rates.
- Investors are sharply divided if Federal Reserve under Chair Kevin Warsh will go ahead with the status-quo or rate hike
- The bigger story is Kevin Warsh — This is his first meeting as Fed Chair, so markets will be watching how he communicates and whether his style differs from previous leadership.
- The dot plot matters more than the rate decision — The key question is whether policymakers still see a rate cut in 2026.
- One projected cut could disappear — Economists expect the Fed to remove the lone rate cut that appeared in March projections, indicating rates may stay unchanged through year-end.
- Inflation is still too high — At 4.2%, inflation remains well above the Fed’s target, making it difficult to justify lower rates.
- The job market is not weakening — Employment remains relatively strong, reducing pressure on the Fed to support growth with rate cuts.
- The Fed is divided — April’s meeting saw an unusual 8-4 split vote, showing policymakers disagree on the path ahead.
- Oil prices are back in focus — The Iran conflict has pushed crude above $80 a barrel, creating fresh inflation risks the Fed cannot ignore.
- Tariffs remain an inflation concern — Officials have warned that higher tariffs could keep goods prices elevated longer than expected.
- Warsh’s ‘less is more policy’ — Even small changes in the statement or a less predictable communication style from Warsh could move markets more than the rate decision itself.
US Fed meeting: When and where to watch in the US and India?
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live: How to watch Kevin Warsh's Fed press conference live
The Federal Reserve's June policy meeting concludes on June 17, with the policy decision scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET. This will be followed by a press conference led by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.
Investors can watch the press conference live on the Federal Reserve's official website, Federal Reserve, or via the Fed's official YouTube channel, Federal Reserve YouTube channel.
For investors in India, the policy announcement is due at 11:30 p.m. IST, while Warsh's press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:00 a.m. IST. The remarks can be accessed through the official Federal Reserve website and YouTube links.
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live: Warsh likely to signal policy continuity in first Fed meeting
Recent US economic data points to resilient growth, a stable labour market and inflation that remains above the Federal Reserve's target, leading policymakers to adopt a wait-and-see approach, according to Nachiketa Sawrikar, Boston-based fund manager of Artha Global Multiplier Fund.
Sawrikar noted that elevated energy prices linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have increased the risk that inflation stays above the Fed's comfort zone for longer than expected, even as core inflation has shown signs of moderation. However, the recent decline in oil prices following a new Iran agreement has eased some of that pressure and reduced the need for the Fed to alter its current easing bias.
"It also provides incoming Chairman Kevin Warsh with some breathing room as he assumes leadership of the Fed," Sawrikar said, adding that without the moderation in oil prices, policymakers may have been forced to shift from an easing bias toward a more neutral stance.
Sawrikar expects Warsh to maintain broad policy continuity in the near term. "Establishing credibility as the new Fed Chair will likely require maintaining a disciplined inflation-fighting stance while preserving policy flexibility," he said. He expects Warsh to emphasize that a rate cut remains possible later this year if inflation continues to moderate alongside lower energy prices, a message that could be viewed positively by markets.
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live: Fed commentary, not rates, in focus for markets
"The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the upcoming FOMC meeting. The real focus, however, will be on the Fed's commentary around inflation, economic growth, and the future path of monetary policy," said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch.
Singhal noted that the meeting comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have pushed up energy prices and could influence inflation expectations. While such developments can trigger short-term volatility across equities and crypto markets, he said these reactions are typically driven by uncertainty and tend to moderate as more clarity emerges.
"For crypto and other risk assets, liquidity remains the primary driver," Singhal said, adding that while geopolitical events may create temporary market swings, the medium- to long-term direction will continue to be shaped by inflation trends, interest rate expectations and the pace of monetary easing.
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live: Economists see next Fed move as a rate cut
Some economists believe the Fed's next policy move will be a rate cut. Chris Hodge, chief U.S. economist at Natixis CIB Americas, told Reuters that inflation expectations remain anchored while real wage growth has turned negative, and projected two quarter-point cuts in the coming months as consumer weakness becomes more apparent. He also questioned whether policymakers would consider raising rates when inflation pressures are being driven largely by supply-side factors.
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live: Fed's dot plot and economic projections in focus
The Fed will also release its updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and closely watched dot plot, offering fresh insight into how policymakers view the path of monetary policy through the rest of the year. The previous dot plot, published in March, showed officials projecting one rate cut in 2026.
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live: Current Fed rates
The Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate currently stands at 3.5%-3.75% as policymakers conclude their two-day meeting on Wednesday. The decision comes at a pivotal moment for the Fed and central banks worldwide.
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live: Kevin Warsh debuts as Fed chair at June meeting
The June policy meeting, which began Tuesday, marks Kevin Warsh’s first as Federal Reserve chair. Warsh has indicated he plans to take a different approach from former Chair Jerome Powell, drawing inspiration from former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan. He has also not committed to holding press conferences after every policy meeting—a practice introduced under Powell—although the Fed has confirmed a press conference will take place on Wednesday.
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live: Dot plot is the bigger news
The real news is the updated dot plot, Warsh's first turn at the mic, and the gap between what markets expect and what the Fed last projected.