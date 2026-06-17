18:21 (IST) 17 Jun 2026

Recent US economic data points to resilient growth, a stable labour market and inflation that remains above the Federal Reserve's target, leading policymakers to adopt a wait-and-see approach, according to Nachiketa Sawrikar, Boston-based fund manager of Artha Global Multiplier Fund.

Sawrikar noted that elevated energy prices linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have increased the risk that inflation stays above the Fed's comfort zone for longer than expected, even as core inflation has shown signs of moderation. However, the recent decline in oil prices following a new Iran agreement has eased some of that pressure and reduced the need for the Fed to alter its current easing bias.

"It also provides incoming Chairman Kevin Warsh with some breathing room as he assumes leadership of the Fed," Sawrikar said, adding that without the moderation in oil prices, policymakers may have been forced to shift from an easing bias toward a more neutral stance.

Sawrikar expects Warsh to maintain broad policy continuity in the near term. "Establishing credibility as the new Fed Chair will likely require maintaining a disciplined inflation-fighting stance while preserving policy flexibility," he said. He expects Warsh to emphasize that a rate cut remains possible later this year if inflation continues to moderate alongside lower energy prices, a message that could be viewed positively by markets.