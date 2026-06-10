All eyes are on a crucial set of economic data due today. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May, offering insights into how inflationary pressures have moved across food, shelter, and other areas of the economy. The data is scheduled to be released at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A negative surprise can significantly jolt the financial markets. If the reading turns out even slightly lower than expectations, markets may take it as a positive outcome.

The CPI is expected to increase by 4.2% year-over-year in May, which would mark the highest annual inflation rate in three years. For context, US inflation for April had already risen to 3.8%, and markets are now bracing for May to throw up more negative surprises.

What the experts say

“Consensus expects inflation at 4.2% year-over-year and 0.5% month-over-month. A hotter-than-forecast CPI print would likely pressure both US and European futures by lifting Treasury yields, strengthening the dollar, and reducing confidence in easier policy,” says Naeem Aslam, CIO, Zaye Capital Markets.

On what different outcomes could mean for specific asset classes, Aslam adds: “A softer reading would give markets a relief path by lowering rate pressure and supporting risk appetite, especially in technology, small-caps, and rate-sensitive sectors. A hotter-than-forecast inflation print would likely strengthen the dollar and lift Treasury yields, pressuring gold because it offers no yield. A softer CPI print would support gold by reducing real-yield pressure and increasing demand for inflation-sensitive hedges.”

Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS.com, is also cautious. “US equity investors are turning more cautious ahead of the upcoming US May inflation data, as energy prices remain volatile amid Middle East tensions and could add further pressure to CPI. A still-resilient labor market also increases the likelihood that the Fed will maintain a cautious policy stance and avoid rushing into early easing,” says Tran.

Impact on equities

Tran sees a straightforward outcome for stock markets. If inflation cools, pressure from bond yields and policy expectations could ease, helping the S&P 500 stabilise. Conversely, if CPI comes in higher than expected, technology and AI stocks could remain under pressure due to elevated valuations and expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer.

“For now, the S&P 500 has not shown signs of broad-based weakness, but the recent pullback highlights concentration risk in technology and AI-related stocks. Until inflation data confirms a clearer cooling trend, the index may continue to trade cautiously, with stronger sector rotation rather than a broad market sell-off,” Tran adds.

The Fed angle

A rising inflation print gives the US Federal Reserve reason to keep rates elevated, while a robust job market further supports that stance. The next FOMC meeting takes place next week on June 16-17 — and it will be the first such meeting chaired by incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady at that meeting. Whether the US CPI for May confirms sticky inflation or gives markets room to price in policy relief remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: The data and information provided in this article are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Market forecasts and analyst views expressed herein are subject to change without notice and may not materialise. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses arising from the use of this information.