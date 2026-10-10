US Treasury yields are at their highest levels in more than two decades. Heavy borrowing by AI companies, rising oil prices, mortgage-related selling, and growing concerns over government debt are adding to the pressure on the bond market.

Investors are now watching whether the selloff will continue or whether buyers will step in to take advantage of the high returns on offer.

The 10-year US Treasury yield has risen by around 135 basis points since the US-Iran war began in February, according to Reuters. It is now near 5.23%. The 30-year Treasury yield is around 5.61%, up about 110 basis points from its low in March.

Both yields are at levels last seen more than 20 years ago.

The big concern is that the selling could trigger more selling, putting further pressure on the bond market. Several technical indicators suggest that yields could rise further. However, some investors believe the high yields could soon attract buyers looking to lock in returns that have not been available since the George W. Bush administration.

Here are five reasons the bond market selloff could get worse.

1. Investors are seeking more protection against rising interest rates

Investors are looking for ways to protect themselves against a further rise in Treasury yields. In the options market, this demand is known as “payer skew”.

Options allow investors to protect their portfolios against sharp changes in interest rates without having to sell the Treasury bonds they already own.

Demand for short-term protection against a sharp rise in 10-year US swap rates has increased. On Monday, the cost of protecting against a 200-basis-point rise in rates over the next three months reached 132 basis points.

According to Reuters, this was the highest level since the banking crisis in March 2023, when the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered turmoil in financial markets.

Swap rates refer to the cost investors pay to lock in a fixed interest rate instead of paying a floating rate. Although these options are linked to swap rates rather than Treasury yields, the two usually move in the same direction.

2. AI companies are borrowing heavily, putting pressure on government bonds

The massive spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure is adding to the pressure on the US bond market.

Major technology companies, known as hyperscalers, are borrowing large amounts of money to build data centres and expand their AI operations. Investors told Reuters that this borrowing is contributing to the Treasury selloff.

Although the difference between corporate bond yields and government bond yields remains small, the market is struggling to absorb the growing supply of new debt.

There is also a link between corporate borrowing and Treasury selling.

When investors buy long-term bonds issued by large technology companies, they often sell Treasury futures to protect themselves against changes in interest rates after the corporate bond deal is priced. This is known as hedging.

Neil Sun, an investment-grade portfolio manager at RBC BlueBay, told Reuters that this selling often takes place in the afternoon after corporate bond deals are priced around midday.

However, some investors take a different approach. Instead of using futures to hedge their positions, they sell Treasury bonds directly to make room for corporate bonds that offer higher returns.

This adds further selling pressure to the government bond market. The borrowing is also expected to continue. Goldman Sachs forecasts that hyperscalers could issue a record $420 billion in debt next year, Reuters reported.

If that happens, investors may need to sell more government bonds or Treasury futures to manage the risks associated with their corporate bond holdings.

3. Mortgage investors are adding to Treasury selling

The US mortgage market is another source of pressure on government bonds.

When interest rates rise, mortgage-backed securities can become more sensitive to further increases. This happens because the expected time investors will hold these securities becomes longer as borrowers become less likely to refinance their mortgages.

Mortgage investors often respond by adjusting their interest-rate protection. This can involve selling Treasury futures, a process known as convexity hedging.

Such selling can add to the pressure on government bonds when yields are already rising.

Mike Riddle, CEO of Chicago-based Eris Innovations, told Reuters that a large number of mortgages issued over the past three years carry interest rates close to current mortgage rates.

This could lead to more hedging if rates continue to rise.

4. Investors want higher returns for holding long-term government debt

The gap between 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields has widened again, showing that investors are demanding higher returns to hold longer-term government debt.

According to WSJ, the gap reached around 37 basis points this week as the 30-year yield rose faster than the 10-year yield. The difference was wider in late July, when it stood at 52 basis points.

It suggests that investors are demanding extra compensation for holding long-term bonds, rather than simply adjusting their expectations for Federal Reserve interest rates. This additional return is known as the term premium.

Concerns about the US government’s finances could be one reason behind the rise.

The Congressional Budget Office’s February baseline projected a federal budget deficit of $1.9 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year, equal to 5.8% of the country’s gross domestic product. It also projected that net interest spending would reach $1 trillion.

As the government borrows more money, investors may demand higher yields to buy its debt.

5. The Federal Reserve is raising rates as oil prices fuel inflation

The Federal Reserve’s return to interest rate hikes is also adding to the uncertainty in the bond market. On September 16, the Fed unanimously raised its target interest rate range by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.75% to 4.00%. It was the central bank’s first rate increase since 2023.

Morningstar reported that Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said at his press conference, “inflation is too high and has been for too long.”

Most members of the Federal Open Market Committee now expect two rate increases in total this year.

The main concern is rising energy prices.

Inflation had fallen to 2.4% in February, before the US-Iran war began, NPR reported. Since then, fighting around the Strait of Hormuz has sent oil prices higher.

ABC News reported that crude oil remained above $105 a barrel on the day of the Fed’s decision, around 50% higher than before the war.

Higher oil prices can push up transport, manufacturing and other business costs. Companies may then pass some of those costs on to consumers, making it harder for inflation to fall.

Warsh has acknowledged that the central bank cannot control every price increase.

He said the Fed cannot influence the price of any individual item, whether it is oil or groceries.

The Associated Press has also pointed to tariffs and the surge in data-centre investment as factors adding to inflationary pressure.

Investors are now preparing for the possibility of further rate increases.

CNBC, citing the CME FedWatch tool, reported that traders saw more than a 72% chance of another Fed rate hike in October.

If the Fed continues raising rates to control inflation, Treasury yields could face further pressure. Investors may demand higher returns on long-term bonds as they adjust to the possibility of interest rates staying elevated for longer.US Treasury yields are at their highest levels in more than two decades. Heavy borrowing by AI companies, rising oil prices, mortgage-related selling, and growing concerns over government debt are adding to the pressure on the bond market.

Investors are now watching whether the selloff will continue or whether buyers will step in to take advantage of the high returns on offer.

The 10-year US Treasury yield has risen by around 135 basis points since the US-Iran war began in February. It is now near 5.23%. The 30-year Treasury yield is around 5.61%, up about 110 basis points from its low in March.

Both yields are at levels last seen more than 20 years ago.

The big concern is that the selling could trigger more selling, putting further pressure on the bond market. Several technical indicators suggest that yields could rise further. However, some investors believe the high yields could soon attract buyers looking to lock in returns that have not been available since the George W. Bush administration.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

